Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wilmington event helps residents with criminal records get fresh start

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new event for the greater Wilmington area is helping residents learn about job options, educational opportunities and, for some, how to expunge their records and move forward. Last year Yolanda Bostic started the process of getting her record back on track. “It’s really been exciting....
WILMINGTON, NC
californiaexaminer.net

Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death: A Look Into His Family

I am hoping all is okay with you. Continue reading this article till the very end so that you can learn about the Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death as well as some Deep and Unknown Secrets about Hunter Awtrey. Hunter Etrey was a young child who was born in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter

It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington

Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Pender County to move forward with hurricane buyout program

After Hurricane Florence in 2018, homeowners could apply to the FEMA hazard mitigation grant program to have their properties either elevated, or demolished and returned to a natural, undeveloped state. In return for the latter, they would receive money for their home at pre-storm market value. Eighty-one properties were approved...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
KURE BEACH, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

