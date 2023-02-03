Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington Fire Department reflects on African American Company history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of Black History Month, the Wilmington Fire Department is taking a look back at the history of African Americans with the Department. Before the days of the paid department, there were volunteer fire companies that worked to fight fires in the 19th century, both before and after the Civil War.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Deforestation, wetlands destruction, ghost forests, all forms of land degradation in the Cape Fear region
The world is getting drier. Land degradation is expanding worldwide. What that looks like in Africa, for example, differs from the way land degradation presents in southeastern North Carolina – but the phenomenon affects everyone on the planet. It was 2017 when Stephen O’Brien, the United Nations under secretary-general...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wilmington event helps residents with criminal records get fresh start
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new event for the greater Wilmington area is helping residents learn about job options, educational opportunities and, for some, how to expunge their records and move forward. Last year Yolanda Bostic started the process of getting her record back on track. “It’s really been exciting....
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
californiaexaminer.net
Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death: A Look Into His Family
I am hoping all is okay with you. Continue reading this article till the very end so that you can learn about the Hunter Awtrey Cause Of Death as well as some Deep and Unknown Secrets about Hunter Awtrey. Hunter Etrey was a young child who was born in the...
whqr.org
Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
WRAL
Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington
Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
YAHOO!
Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.
It took her breath away the first time she laid eyes on it. Its white clapboards glistening in the sunlight, pelicans soaring above — there it was, Glenda Browning’s dream home. She named it Pelican Point, even though she didn’t own it. For the next 18 years,...
whqr.org
Pender County to move forward with hurricane buyout program
After Hurricane Florence in 2018, homeowners could apply to the FEMA hazard mitigation grant program to have their properties either elevated, or demolished and returned to a natural, undeveloped state. In return for the latter, they would receive money for their home at pre-storm market value. Eighty-one properties were approved...
WECT
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
WECT
Commissioners approve new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, among other requests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sheriff’s office plagued with claims of racism is working to change the department, making several requests before the Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. Among the requests was the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist to the sheriff’s office....
WECT
Man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
