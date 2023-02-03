Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown
WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw. After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the ...
PWMania
Grayson Waller Suspended By WWE NXT
Grayson Waller has been suspended for one week by WWE for his actions following the NXT Vengeance Day show on Saturday night. Waller interrupted Shawn Michaels’ post-show media call and had to be escorted out of the room by Matt Bloom, for those who missed it. During the Saturday...
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
ringsidenews.com
Another AEW Star’s Contract Set To Expire Soon
Ever since its inception, AEW has been busy signing talent from other promotions, especially WWE. They now have a packed roster of extremely talented individuals. However, there is one problem that has risen in recent months. With an ever-expanding roster, not everyone will be able to get their time on television, meaning that a lot of the younger talent are missing crucial television time. With a couple of their wrestlers’ contracts expiring this year, the best thing for the company at this point is to let some of those contracts expire.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Returning To NXT This Tuesday
WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand. The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Confronts Shawn Michaels After Vengeance Day
Rising WWE NXT star Grayson Waller confronted Shawn Michaels during the NXT Vengeance Day post show media call. During the main event of the February 4 special, Waller challenged for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship in a steel cage match. Breakker was ultimately victorious, pinning Waller after a huge spear...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Fame Tag Team reuniting next month
WWE Hall of Famers the Dudley Boyz (under Team 3D) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest Spring Fling. Bubba Ray Dudley is currently working in IMPACT Wrestling under his Bully Ray Moniker in a feud with Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. D-Von had been working in WWE since 2016, most recently as coach in NXT. D-Von announced his departure from WWE last month. He also noted that he and the company had decided to part ways.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Missing WWE Title Belt Appears At NFL Pro Bowl Games
The curious case of a missing WWE Championship belt took a surprising twist recently as it made an appearance at the NFL Pro Bowl Games. The NFC and AFCs finest footballers took to Las Vegas, Nevada for a weekend of competitive action at the NFL’s all-star weekend. The Manning brothers Peyton and Eli were the respective head coaches for the AFC and NFC squads with the NFC coming away with the win.
WWE Superstar Facing Suspension
In the midst of WWE WrestleMania 39 season, WWE's developmental territory is building to its own culminating clash. NXT hosted NXT Vengeance Day this past weekend, headlined by Bron Breakker retaining his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match. This victory continued Breakker's lengthy run with the white and gold's top prize, ...
bodyslam.net
Chelsea Green Says She Is Going To Report Adam Pearce To HR
Chelsea Green made her return to the WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble match by entering in the number 20 spot only to be eliminated within five seconds by Rhea Ripley thereby setting the record for the least time spent in the women’s Royal Rumble match. It looks like...
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On How WWE Men Feel About Intergender Spots
The merits of intergender wrestling have been up for debate for years. While it has certainly been more prevalent in other promotions, WWE has long put the kibosh on it with very few exceptions. However, one Superstar who'd certainly like to see more of it weaved into modern-day WWE is The O.C.'s Mia Yim — also known as Michin.
wrestletalk.com
Becky Lynch Gets Assist From WWE Legend In Raw Main Event
UPDATE: A huge spoiler has emerged on plans for Lita after her return, which you can read about at this link. A shocking appearance by a WWE legend to end tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) steel cage match featuring Becky Lynch versus Bayley. With an assist from a Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
wrestletalk.com
Intense Dispute As WWE Star Calls Another’s Gimmick ‘Stale’ After Being Accused Of Copying Catchphrase
There’s been a seemingly intense war of words on Twitter between WWE Raw star Carmella and NXT’s Carmelo Hayes. During last night’s NXT Vengeance Day, Carmella tweeted that Hayes and Trick Williams should stop using her catchphrase. Her catchphrase of course being Mella is Money, while Hayes...
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match
Two big WWE stars are back on WWE Raw and are out for vengeance as a major match was made for Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) kicked off with two WWE Hall of Famers returning and a massive match made for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
slamwrestling.net
Raw: A legend bails out Becky
We’re on the road to Elimination Chamber and the ultimate test for Triple H – the test of avoiding the temptation for a re-enactment of the Montreal Screwjob. Tonight’s stop is in the home of NXT, Orlando. Canadians start off the show with naturally-born hoser Edge, and...
PWMania
Possible Storyline for the WWE Tag Team Titles Heading Into the Elimination Chamber
Braun Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to become the #1 contenders for the tag tram titles during the February 3rd, 2023, WWE SmackDown. Strowman and Ricochet are set to face The Usos on SmackDown next week, but Jey has vanished in the current Bloodline storyline. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
