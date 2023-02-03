Ever since its inception, AEW has been busy signing talent from other promotions, especially WWE. They now have a packed roster of extremely talented individuals. However, there is one problem that has risen in recent months. With an ever-expanding roster, not everyone will be able to get their time on television, meaning that a lot of the younger talent are missing crucial television time. With a couple of their wrestlers’ contracts expiring this year, the best thing for the company at this point is to let some of those contracts expire.

