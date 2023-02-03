Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Feels 'It's Time' For WWE NXT Title Match Against This Star
Few "WWE NXT" stars have experienced the sort of dominant run that current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is on. Not only did he recently pass 300 days as champion, but he's also defeated greats like Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Saturday night, Breaker added another victim to his long list of challengers — Grayson Waller. Waller just barely came up short in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, but what was even more interesting was the way the show wrapped up. Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and implied that he was coming for the "NXT" title next after his victory over Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier in the evening.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Aids Becky Lynch In Surprise Return To Raw
Last night on "WWE Raw," in the much anticipated Steel Cage rematch between Becky Lynch and Bayley, the former played a special card for herself to counter Damage CTRL's numbers advantage. With both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai getting involved in the bout as expected, WWE Hall of Famer Lita emerged on the scene, bringing backup for "The Man" and clearing the path for her victory.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famers Confirmed For Elimination Chamber Match
Two big WWE stars are back on WWE Raw and are out for vengeance as a major match was made for Elimination Chamber. Tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) kicked off with two WWE Hall of Famers returning and a massive match made for the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber.
