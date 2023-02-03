Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't been easy for the Golden State Warriors, who started the campaign with big hopes, but as the games went by, their level didn't look like the one from the team that beat everybody to become the 2022 NBA champions. The offseason fight between Jordan Poole...
Yardbarker
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders
There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts A Cryptic Tweet After Lakers Fail To Land Kyrie Irving
LeBron James just saw the Lakers blow the best chance they had at getting a star. After repeatedly insisting that he would trade both the Lakers' remaining first-round picks for a star-level player, Rob Pelinka failed to convince the Nets to send Irving to LA. Kyrie will now be rocking...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Traded From Nets To Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers have been chasing after Kyrie Irving for a while now dating back to last summer when both he and Kevin Durant requested trades from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets refused to deal Irving to L.A. as they didn’t have interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook, and they were eventually able to convince both him and Durant to stay in Brooklyn going into the season.
Yardbarker
Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt
The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James achieved arguably the greatest individual accomplishment in the history of the NBA. The 19-time NBA All-Star has now passed Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar...
Yardbarker
Proposed blockbuster trade sends Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't convince the Brooklyn Nets to deal with them for Kyrie Irving, as Irving went over to the Dallas Mavericks. With Russell Westbrook being openly shopped in this scenario, it is likely the star will be disgruntled and could harm the team as they push for the playoffs.
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Exposed Two Of The Biggest False Narratives About LeBron James
LeBron James is most likely a game or two away from being the NBA's all-time leading scorer, needing just 36 more points to cross Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's point total. Despite the magnitude of the achievement, many have tried to dismiss it as a statistic that LeBron James has earned by virtue of his longevity. While obviously someone needs to play 20 seasons or more to break this record, it shouldn't diminish it when it actually breaks.
