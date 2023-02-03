Read full article on original website
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Insider Says Mystery Team Eyeing Kevin Hayes Trade: Who Is It?
As per an article by Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, highly-respected reporter Kevin Allen is reporting that there is a team that has shown serious interest in the Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes. The report suggests that this team is interested in moving Hayes back to center (he’s been playing mostly left wing) and while Allen wouldn’t name which team it is, he says that team is pretty good.
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
Hextall: Tuning Out Sullivan? Pack Your Bags
CRANBERRY — Ron Hextall had a chance Sunday to say that he has no concerns that any of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ players are tuning out Mike Sullivan, their coach for more than seven years. He passed. But Hextall also left no doubt that if he determines any player...
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible
The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
3 Reasons Why the Avalanche Are Succeeding in 2023
After a turbulent start to the 2022-23 season in which injuries to several significant contributors beset them, the Colorado Avalanche appear to have turned a corner heading out of the All-Star Break. The reigning Stanley Cup champions own an 8-5-0 record since Jan. 1. They have won seven of their last 10 matchups by a cumulative total of 38-23 while taking advantage of a lighter schedule to start 2023.
4 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Stars
The Anaheim Ducks returned from their All-Star Break last night and put their season-high three-game winning streak on the line against the Central Division leader Dallas Stars. It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, each earning a victory previously. Dallas would have the last laugh, however, finishing off the Ducks 3-2 in the shootout. It was a back-and-forth contest that included high offensive output by both offenses, a goaltending battle, and an extra session full of exciting action and chances for both sides to get the win. Let’s look at some takeaways from game 51 for the Ducks.
Who Will Be the First Bruin to Score a Michigan Goal?
With the All-Star Weekend in the rear-view mirror, the second half of the season is set to begin. Unfortunately for us impatient fans, the Boston Bruins remain off until Saturday, Feb. 11, when they will match up with the Washington Capitals. While we wait on the return to action, my brain started spinning watching the past weekend’s festivities. Particularly, in the Breakaway Challenge, some of the league’s best talents demonstrated their creativity. While this exhibit was done in a controlled setting encouraging unrealistic moves, it sparked an idea in my mind about creative hockey.
Capitals 2022-23 Trade Targets: Alex DeBrincat
Looking at some superstars that could potentially be on the move, it’s hard for me not to think about Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat. After being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason, he has continued to prove why he is an offensive threat that any team in the league would love to have. In this article, a dive into the possibility of the Washington Capitals acquiring him is discussed, as there seem to be nearly no negatives in bringing in a guy with his kind of firepower.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Brett Kulak
The Edmonton Oilers have been exploring the idea of adding a left-shot defenceman for the top-four for some time now and there may be a move coming by the trade deadline. But where does that leave the current defence group? Darnell Nurse is the team’s top defenceman and isn’t going anywhere, whereas the three right-shot defenders may be safe for now if it’s a lefty the Oilers are targeting. That means a decision may come down to Philip Broberg or Brett Kulak.
4 Kraken Players Who Are Key to a Playoff Push
No one expected the Seattle Kraken to be competitive when they launched before the 2021-22 season, and likely no one expected them to be this good in their second season. Now fans are expecting them to make the playoffs, and they must start their push now. Kraken Past to Present.
Senators Should Relaunch Their Search for a Defenceman
It’s the NHL All-Star Break and the Ottawa Senators have turned a corner. Pierre Dorion’s squad are unbeaten in four, have climbed above the Detroit Red Wings in the Atlantic Division standings, and are closing in on the wildcard spots. The Senators’ season isn’t over. They have clambered...
3 Maple Leafs Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is keeping Leafs Nation on the edge of their seat as the 2023 trade deadline creeps closer. Dubas has been busy scouting a number of teams and his scouting staff has been working hard providing evaluations and opinions on players from across the league. It certainly feels like Toronto is going to make at least one or two trades ahead of the March 3 deadline.
Sharks Unable to Rise Above Level of Their Competition
As the NHL regular season comes out of the All-Star Break and heads into its final two months, the San Jose Sharks sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division, their 41 points putting them far closer to the worst record in the league than a playoff spot. While it’s clear that the team isn’t going to contend for anything other than the first overall pick this season, a closer look at their results reveals a slightly more complex picture. As their season has unfolded, the Sharks have consistently found themselves playing to the level of their competition, occasionally achieving positive results in this manner but usually coming up narrowly and frustratingly short.
3 Reasons the Stars Should Target Patrick Kane
Life is good these days for the Dallas Stars. They entered the All-Star Break in first place in the Western Conference. As of Monday night, they’ve allowed the fourth fewest goals in the league. They’re in the top-10 in scoring. The 2022-23 season is as off to as good a start as they could have hoped for.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Anderson, Caufield, Price, More
In this edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, general manager Kent Hughes doesn’t plan on trading Josh Anderson at the deadline, Cole Caufield has begun his recovery following shoulder surgery, and Carey Price will visit with players at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Tournament. Plus, Nick Suzuki impresses at...
Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Treliving, Boeser & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Brad Treliving spoke about defenseman Oliver Kylington and whether or not he will be back to finish the 2022-23 season. Treliving also discussed his plans for the trade deadline. If the team is able to rack up some wins ahead of the deadline, one player they are rumored to be looking at is Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks.
