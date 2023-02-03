Read full article on original website
University hosts spring Student Involvement Fair with decreased turnout
Student attendees and organization leaders reported enjoying SIF despite the decreased turnout. The spring semester’s Student Involvement Fair (SIF) was hosted by Leadership Engagement and Experiential Development (LEED) on Feb. 3 in the Ralph S. O’Connor Recreation Center. The event provided students with the opportunity to explore and meet hundreds of student groups on campus, ranging from dance teams to volunteer and advocacy groups.
