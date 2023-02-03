Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
SB Nation
Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How are Sunderland shaping up for our FA Cup tie with Fulham?
I’m pretty optimistic because I saw enough in the first game to suggest we can beat them, but the circumstances are entirely different and I think it depends on which manager takes the game more seriously with their team selection. It’s possible to take the game seriously and make...
SB Nation
WSL Player of the Month Gabby George ‘can go all the way’ in her career with Everton
Former Everton Women star Michelle Hinnigan has predicted that Gabby George will continue to shine for the Blues and the feels the 26-year-old can go ‘all the way in her career’. George was named the Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month for January following a series...
SB Nation
Monday February 6th & Tuesday February 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!
For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Midseason Review
It may be February, but the Liverpool FC Women have just finally made it to the halfway point in the WSL. With 11 of their 22 league matches played, let’s take a look at how the season has played out thus far, and delve a little deeper into the standout players and the stats.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Alex Pritchard is back, so how big an impact can he make?
There’s no doubt about it: Pritchard will be vital for us over the next few months. It was a nice boost to have him back against Millwall and his cross for the equaliser was a brilliant reminder of his quality. He’s got some lovely skills and I can see him being involved in plenty more goals going forward.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Typical City, City “isn’t right”, Kane Breaks Record, and More...
Manchester City failed to take advantage of the opportunity to seize control of the title race by falling to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The Sky Blue men have a full seven days to get it right on the training ground ahead of a home match with Aston Villa. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep up to date for the week ahead.
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina feeling part of the Chelsea brotherhood already
Gabriel Slonina is just one of the many, many, many highly rated young players Chelsea have signed in the past six-seven months, but as the only goalkeeper of the bunch, Gaga may yet end up playing a very large role at some point in the future. How soon that future...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “I Cannot Sit Here and Think It’s All Okay”
Liverpool struggled to start the 2022-23 season, the players seemingly burnt out mentally and physically by how hard they pushed themselves the season before when they came within two games of what would have been a historic quadruple. That difficult start, though, is now more four months and a World...
SB Nation
Julian Ward Linked with Ajax Post
According to De Telegraaf, current Liverpool FC sporting director Julian Ward is one of the names Ajax are looking at to fill the position of technical director. They are seeking a permanent successor to Marc Overmars, the previous director of football, who was dismissed from his position after admitting to sending a series of inappropriate messages and pictures to female colleagues. Ajax have also dismissed with the services of Alfred Schreuder, the replacement for Erik ten Hag, after just six months on the job.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
SB Nation
Matt Beard Delighted With Good Win
Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland each scored a goal against Reading in the second half of Sunday’s match against Reading to secure a solid victory. The three points were much-needed, and now the Reds sit in 8th place in the WSL. After the game, manager Matt Beard talked...
SB Nation
Manchester City Charges - The Fan’s Reactions
Well, Monday was an interesting day as the Premier League diverted attention from a woeful display at Spurs, where City couldn’t hit a cow on the arse with a shovel, by giving us something else to focus on. Much to the delight of opposing fans, with supporters of two...
SB Nation
Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal
A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.
SB Nation
Times: Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane to an English club, full stop
All of the attention in English football is directed squarely at Harry Kane at the moment and for very good reason — with his winning goal against Manchester City on Sunday, he broke Jimmy Greaves’ longstanding record to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goal scorer, and positioned himself to potentially challenge Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League record in a few seasons.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Leeds: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will endeavor to stretch their winning run at Old Trafford to 14 games in all tournaments when they face Leeds United – in the first of two meetings in the space of a week – in Wednesday’s Premier League battle at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Comments / 0