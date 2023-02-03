Read full article on original website

Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
Sky: Antonio Conte returning to England, will rejoin Tottenham training on Thursday
Antonio Conte watched Tottenham Hotspur defeat Manchester City from his home in Italy on Sunday after having emergency gallbladder surgery earlier in the week. Today, it looks like he’s returning to the UK. Sky Sports is reporting that Conte will fly to London today after a period of recovery from surgery and will rejoin Spurs training on Thursday.
Roker Roundtable: Alex Pritchard is back, so how big an impact can he make?
There’s no doubt about it: Pritchard will be vital for us over the next few months. It was a nice boost to have him back against Millwall and his cross for the equaliser was a brilliant reminder of his quality. He’s got some lovely skills and I can see him being involved in plenty more goals going forward.
Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!
For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Want Liverpool’s Naby Keïta on Free Transfer
With Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season and it appearing as though a Liverpool stay is entirely off the table, the question in recent weeks has turned to where the injury prone 27-year-old Guinean midfielder could end up. The presumed frontrunners...
Editorial: A week of optimism, frustration, and immense resilience for Sunderland
When Dennis Cirkin went in where it hurts to head home Alex Pritchard’s inch-perfect cross on Saturday, it felt like a huge release of pressure at the end of a trying week. Cirkin took a fearful blow to the head for his trouble and was briefly knocked unconscious, but sometimes that’s what you must do in order to earn the rewards. Having fallen behind to a sloppy goal from Jake Cooper, the Lads rallied well, and having taken four points off Gary Rowett’s side this season, we can consider it a job well done.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
On This Day (8 Feb 1964): Sunderland descend upon the Welsh capital on the road to promotion!
The Lads had scored a total of nineteen goals in their previous four games, conceding only two and were unbeaten in eight games. However, Cardiff was never an easy place to go to and get maximum points and our record there over the years was evidence of this. Whilst Sunderland...
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
How Stellini got Tottenham’s groove back
With thanks to Joel Wertheimer, from whom I stole the excellent headline. After the way Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Manchester City the last time these two teams met, you can forgive Spurs fans for being a little nervous. Not only did they blow a 2-0 halftime lead at the Etihad on January 19, conceding four goals in a dispiriting loss, they were heading into this match without Antonio Conte, who was recovering from gallbladder surgery.
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
Match Preview: Sunderland v Fulham - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(CHA) Sunderland v Fulham v (PL) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available on BBC One. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Manchester City Charges - The Fan’s Reactions
Well, Monday was an interesting day as the Premier League diverted attention from a woeful display at Spurs, where City couldn’t hit a cow on the arse with a shovel, by giving us something else to focus on. Much to the delight of opposing fans, with supporters of two...
Liverpool FC Women Midseason Review
It may be February, but the Liverpool FC Women have just finally made it to the halfway point in the WSL. With 11 of their 22 league matches played, let’s take a look at how the season has played out thus far, and delve a little deeper into the standout players and the stats.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Community Player Ratings
Big game, big win. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Manchester City in north London a week after losing to them in Manchester. Never mind that Arsenal also lost this weekend and a win means that Spurs’ arch-rivals aren’t punished for it — Tottenham are still living rent-free in Pep Guardiola’s head and that’s funnier than just about anything else in Spursland.
Sky Blue News: Typical City, City “isn’t right”, Kane Breaks Record, and More...
Manchester City failed to take advantage of the opportunity to seize control of the title race by falling to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The Sky Blue men have a full seven days to get it right on the training ground ahead of a home match with Aston Villa. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep up to date for the week ahead.
LAFC ‘in talks about potentially signing’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea — reports
Chelsea were back in training today after the weekend off following Friday night’s 0-0 draw against Fulham. It’s unclear at the moment whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back and involved as expected after his trip to Milan; presumably yes, but I have not seen confirmation either way. He did not feature in any of the pictures that the players have posted on their Instagrams so far.
Klopp Talk: “I Cannot Sit Here and Think It’s All Okay”
Liverpool struggled to start the 2022-23 season, the players seemingly burnt out mentally and physically by how hard they pushed themselves the season before when they came within two games of what would have been a historic quadruple. That difficult start, though, is now more four months and a World...
Former Magpie Jose Enrique: “Newcastle have a big chance to win the Carabao Cup”
Former Newcastle and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique recently spoke to Ben Mendelowitz of BestGamblingSites.com and touched on multiple topics of interest for the Toon Faithful regarding the ongoing form of the team, the impact of Eddie Howe on the squad, the future of Allan Saint-Maximin, and the controversial arrival of Anthony Gordon in Newcastle.
