Cold weather snap causes several water main breaks, burst pipes
BANGOR, Maine — An extreme cold weather snap over the weekend followed by warm temperatures on Monday created havoc on water pipes in buildings and on the streets in Bangor. On Monday, a water main break closed a portion of 13th Street for several hours. This was just one of a number of incidents crews had to deal with after this weekend's brutal cold.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
foxbangor.com
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
foxbangor.com
Some Mainers head to warming centers as temperatures drop
BANGOR -- As temperatures drop, people have flocked to warming centers around the state. At the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor, people have been coming in off of the street to get warm, eat food, and drink hot coffee. The center is not normally open on Saturdays,...
wabi.tv
Folks from all come to Camden, for the 32nd U.S. National Toboggan Championships
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures rising back above zero, it’s time to sled. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day to hit the slopes and the chute, down in Camden. Despite the delay, the races are underway. In its 32nd year, annual U.S. National Toboggan...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Take me to (a converted) church
Within the woods of Solon, Maine, is a beautiful wooden chapel — turned house. The chapel boasts soaring cathedral ceilings and pristine tile floors. The second and third floors are also converted apartments, for a total of four bedrooms within the building. Additionally, the picturesque property comes with 3.9 acres of space. It’s listed on Special Finds for $350,000.
2023 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing to Take Place in Augusta
A date and city has been announced for the 2023 Moose Lottery Drawing. The Moose Lottery Drawing will be hosted by the city of Augusta this year. The date has been set for June 10, 2023. A specific location has yet to be announced. Last year, the town of Jackman...
wgan.com
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine’s capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Soup’s On in Surry – Sunday, February 19th
Did you eat any soup or chowder over the cold weekend. And for the record, thank goodness that is over. That was painful wind chill. If you are a soup or chowder fan, and have a special soup or chowder recipe that you love to make, here’s a chance to show off and maybe win a prize.
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WMTW
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
penbaypilot.com
Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses
BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The 3rd...
