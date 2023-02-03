COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.

