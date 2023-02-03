Read full article on original website
North Sea Struggles in Product-Driven Market
Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll (BFOET) crude exports making up the dated Brent pricing basket are up 7.5% on the year at 716,000 b/d. Gasoil stockpiling and a flood of US crude have put downward pressure on the forward curve and left Brent forward prices in shallow contango. Norway...
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
The deal will likely benefit both parties as they look to compete for upcoming FLNG projects across Africa. FERC appears to be smoothing the way for approval of some gas pipeline and LNG projects — specifically expansion — by forgoing the most restrictive environmental reviews.
Viewpoint: Supporting Black Sea Gas Could Ease Supply Concerns
The EU should consider offering more support to natural gas developments in the Black Sea as an alternative source of gas to alleviate its dearth of supplies. Despite relentless Italian gas diplomacy, doubts remain over Algeria's ability to substantially boost its gas exports. Nymex gas futures fell to 25-month lows...
Gazprom to Exit Greek Trading Joint Venture
Russia’s Gazprom is expected to sell its 50% in Greek trading joint venture Prometheus Gas to privately owned Copelouzos Group in a couple of weeks, a source close to the deal tells Energy Intelligence. The sale, which was on the agenda of Gazprom’s board meeting on Jan. 27, represents the loss of another Gazprom asset in Europe as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches.
Asian Buyers Caught Off Guard by Saudi Price Hike
Asian buyers were caught off guard by an increase in the official selling price (OSP) for crude from Saudi Arabia, after market players had expected sales prices to fall this month. Prices for both crude oil and petroleum products jumped on Tuesday due to positive signaling on Chinese demand. Despite...
Petronet on the Hunt for New LNG Contract Volumes
Indian state-run LNG importer Petronet LNG will need around 22 million tons of LNG a year in term contracts to replace Qatari supply agreements expiring in a few years, and to secure additional volumes for new projects. LNG INTELLIGENCE>. Bangladesh, a highly anticipated, yet somewhat disappointing, new LNG consumer, will...
Infrastructure Constraints Could Limit New Lubmin FSRUs
Potential infrastructure constraints could complicate Germany’s plans to turn the Baltic Sea port of Lubmin into a key LNG import center, as the country is looking to install new floating LNG import terminals to offset the loss of Russian natural gas pipeline supplies. The port is currently the site of the 5.2 billion cubic meter per year Deutsche Ostsee floating terminal, developed by privately financed Deutsche Regas, which received its first cargo in December. German companies are already butting heads over how to deal with the limited available space and sendout constraints of the relatively small port, Energy Intelligence understands.
China's Unipec Secures Supply Deal With Oman LNG
Bangladesh, a highly anticipated, yet somewhat disappointing, new LNG consumer, will increase purchases of LNG this year after spot prices declined. The Black Sea has the potential to be an abundant source of natural gas just at Europe's doorstep, which could use more support from Brussels. Tue, Feb 7, 2023.
Saudi Minister: Sanctions May Lead to Supply Crunch
Saudi Arabia's energy minister has warned once again that sanctions and underinvestment may lead to a global energy supply crunch. He also reiterated that Opec-plus producers do not allow politics to influence their decisions on oil output. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin says it makes no sense for Europe to set...
Novatek Pivots to India
Novatek is in talks over long-term LNG supply deals in India and seeks to invest in Indian regasification terminals and LNG retail chains to spur demand, Leonid Mikhelson, CEO of the privately-owned company said Monday at the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore). Novatek also discussed wider participation...
