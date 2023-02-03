Potential infrastructure constraints could complicate Germany’s plans to turn the Baltic Sea port of Lubmin into a key LNG import center, as the country is looking to install new floating LNG import terminals to offset the loss of Russian natural gas pipeline supplies. The port is currently the site of the 5.2 billion cubic meter per year Deutsche Ostsee floating terminal, developed by privately financed Deutsche Regas, which received its first cargo in December. German companies are already butting heads over how to deal with the limited available space and sendout constraints of the relatively small port, Energy Intelligence understands.

15 HOURS AGO