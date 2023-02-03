Read full article on original website
Collider
From 'Amelia' to 'Amsterdam': 10 Oscar Bait Movies That Failed to Win Any Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony draws ever nearer and, as one of the most prestigious events in cinema, there are always plenty of film industry professionals hoping to be recognized for their achievements. While this pursuit of brilliance often brings about great movies, it has also seen some pictures made with the sole intention of being viewed as Oscar-winning powerhouses.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Collider
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
Collider
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Rom-Com '42.6'
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart will star as co-leads in Craig Gillespie's next feature, 42.6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios will produce the movie, from a screenplay by Seth Reiss, which will tell the story of a young man (Samberg) who is cryogenically frozen as a part of an unconventional experiment to save his life. 42.6 years after he's frozen, he wakes up to find himself alone in a future where he has no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend (Smart), who is now older than him thanks to the time jump.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Consecration': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Within every mysterious, large organization loom great secrets. This idea has become fodder for anyone trying to make a decent thriller in Hollywood for years. We’ve seen this play out time after time with political thrillers like All the President’s Men or even The Ides of March more recently. IFC’s newest horror film takes this idea and makes it even more terrifying. Consecration follows the trail of a horrible death and reveals the secrets of a dangerous religious cult bent on doing anything to show their true devotion.
Collider
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Collider
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
Collider
Can Ashton Kutcher Please Stop Playing One-Dimensional Characters?
Ashton Kutcher makes his return to the romantic comedy genre with Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix film Your Place or Mine, in which the two play lifelong friends who begin to develop a relationship. While Kutcher has mostly been on television for the last decade with Two And A Half Men and The Ranch, there was a time when he was headlining numerous generic rom-coms that weren’t that distinguishable from Your Place Or Mine.
Collider
New 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Unveils the Origins of Rydell High's Girl Gang
Ladies rule the school in a newly released teaser for Paramount+’s upcoming series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The Grease prequel project will be landing exclusively on the streamer on April 6 and will tell the story of how Rydell High’s most notorious gang of gals came to be. Picking up in 1954, four years before the events that unfolded in the beloved John Travolta and Olivia Newton John-led movie musical, the plot will follow the founders of the legendary Pink Ladies.
Collider
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
Collider
First 'White Men Can't Jump' Image Features Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Getting Ready to Hustle
With the debut of anticipated sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump so close, 20th Century Studios released a first-look image alongside a teaser which aired during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. 20th Century Studios also released the premiere date of the comedy movie which will begin streaming on May 19, 2023.
Collider
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.
Collider
'Fawlty Towers' Revival Announced With John Cleese Set to Return
Prepare the Waldorf salads, because Basil Fawlty is heading back to the screen. Castle Rock Entertainment announced that the British sitcom Fawlty Towers is getting a revival, with John Cleese set to return as writer and star. His daughter, Camilla Cleese, will also write and star in the show's return. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, and Derrick Rossi executive produce for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. At this time, no additional cast has been revealed.
Collider
New 'Scream VI' Image Invites You to "Guess Who" the Killer Is
As a kid, you may remember playing "Guess Who?" a board game where you tried to guess the other player's mystery person by asking questions that had "yes" or "no" answers. Now, a new Scream VI advertisement invites you to guess who the killer is in a promo that mimics the classic childhood game.
Collider
'Yellowstone' Could End This Summer With Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone, the top-rated drama on television, is set to end in an unexpected fashion according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reports that the co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working with Paramount Global and Paramount Network to end the highly popular show in its current iteration. However,...
Collider
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles gear up to face off against each other at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, some of the best—and funniest—commercials have already landed online ahead of the fun and games on February 12th. Last year, as the Cincinnati Bengals brought home the win, studios and beloved brands teamed up on some truly hilarious commercials, but the 2023 slate may just take the cake. After all, did the Super Bowl commercials have Miles Teller dancing, plural Adam Drivers, or familiar faces eating snacking and Breaking Bad? No!
Collider
'Abbott Elementary' Enrolls 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri in a Recurring Role
The new school year is in full swing, and Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new member into its ranks. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining the current second season in a recurring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha, Janine's sister. She will be introduced in this week's Valentine's Day episode.
Collider
Gossip Girl & 9 Other Shows Cancelled After Two Seasons
Much like Goldilocks and her issues with the porridge, chairs, and beds, some shows stay too long, some not long enough, and some just right. When it comes to shows that left us too early, there are always going to be ones that come to mind as being the right choice, but some that just make us sad.
