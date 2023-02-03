Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Collider
'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Featurette Spotlights Kang the Conqueror
We’re at no shortage of images, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming third film in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and today the team is at it again, bringing an all-new featurette to the front. The latest bit to come from the quantum realm is centered around Marvel’s newest big-bad—Kang the Conqueror. Played by Lovecraft Country and Devotion star Jonathan Majors, the villain will be the first major evil player that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man aka Scott Lang comes up against on his own, hanging a possibly catastrophic outcome in the balance.
Collider
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Collider
'The Ritual’ Isn't Just Another Horror Survival Movie
Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual has all the makings of a great horror film. A group of friends set out for a hiking trip in Sweden after the recent loss of a friend to a tragedy - it already sounds like a disaster in waiting. While the setup may make The Ritual seem like another low-budget survival horror film, the film presents more than it offers with its chilling atmosphere, sound effects, and ability to hold tension. Directed by David Brucker and written by Joe Barton, The Ritual places its different elements artistically to provide a fascinating and terrifying, underrated horror movie. It also has something to offer all kinds of horror film fans.
Collider
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
Collider
First 'Dresden Sun' Image Shows Christina Ricci in Sci-Fi Heist Film
Christina Ricci has constantly shown audiences that she's ready to tackle anything, and she does it with grace and ease that makes you instantly care about her characters whether. Now we're getting our first look at Ricci's next project, a sci-fi/action film called The Dresden Sun. Deadline reveals The Dresden...
Collider
10 Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Since the beginning of phase one in 2008, all the way to the present, there is no doubt that Marvel has smashed the cinematic universe. From epic hero team-ups to jaw-dropping villain takedowns, Marvel's cinematic efforts manage to be continually captivating no matter how many replays. With the third installment...
Collider
First 'Hell of a Summer' Image Teases Finn Wolfhard's Upcoming Horror Comedy
A first look has been revealed for Hell of a Summer, the feature directorial debut of Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk, who also co-wrote and will both star in the film. The exclusive image from Variety shows Wolfhard and Bryk's characters staring down the barrels of their flashlights...
Collider
Where to Watch 'Consecration': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Within every mysterious, large organization loom great secrets. This idea has become fodder for anyone trying to make a decent thriller in Hollywood for years. We’ve seen this play out time after time with political thrillers like All the President’s Men or even The Ides of March more recently. IFC’s newest horror film takes this idea and makes it even more terrifying. Consecration follows the trail of a horrible death and reveals the secrets of a dangerous religious cult bent on doing anything to show their true devotion.
Collider
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
Collider
Oscar Nominated 'The Whale' Sets Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Release Dates
Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.
Collider
'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.
Collider
'Animalia' Review: Sofia Alaoui Mesmerizing Sci-Fi Debut Takes Us Into A World Beyond | Sundance 2023
What is it that we think of when we think of science fiction in cinema? Is it built around witnessing incredible technology that challenges what is possible for our lives? Or perhaps it is about aliens that come crashing down to our planet and take control of society itself? These can be entertaining in their own ways, but there is also something more to the genre that can be rather reserved though no less riveting to behold. In writer-director Sofia Alaoui’s feature debut Animalia, this is made front and center. It takes the ordinary rhythms of life and injects it with a more surreal series of events when mysterious forces begin to warp the world as we know it to be. It is a film that is less interested in making these phenomena fully comprehensible than it is in embracing the eeriness of them. As a result, it is a work that punctuates the commonplace with the peculiar and leaves a lingering impression precisely because of its fluidity. Though its characters may not be as complex as one would hope in a story like this, the experience of letting it all wash over you proves to be quite wondrous.
Collider
From 'Amelia' to 'Amsterdam': 10 Oscar Bait Movies That Failed to Win Any Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards ceremony draws ever nearer and, as one of the most prestigious events in cinema, there are always plenty of film industry professionals hoping to be recognized for their achievements. While this pursuit of brilliance often brings about great movies, it has also seen some pictures made with the sole intention of being viewed as Oscar-winning powerhouses.
Collider
Shailene Woodley-Led Drama Series 'Three Women' Saved by Starz
Starz has seemingly come to the rescue for the Shailene Woodley-led drama series Three Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network will pick up the series after it was scrapped by Showtime on January 31. The series had also been pitched to HBO and Amazon before reaching its new home at Starz. Representatives from Starz declined to comment, but negotiations are said to be underway.
Collider
First 'White Men Can't Jump' Image Features Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Getting Ready to Hustle
With the debut of anticipated sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump so close, 20th Century Studios released a first-look image alongside a teaser which aired during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. 20th Century Studios also released the premiere date of the comedy movie which will begin streaming on May 19, 2023.
Collider
New 'Scream VI' Image Invites You to "Guess Who" the Killer Is
As a kid, you may remember playing "Guess Who?" a board game where you tried to guess the other player's mystery person by asking questions that had "yes" or "no" answers. Now, a new Scream VI advertisement invites you to guess who the killer is in a promo that mimics the classic childhood game.
Collider
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Comments / 0