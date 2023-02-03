ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wmfe.org

Checking In: How are Central Florida Black Business doing in 2023?

For this week’s economics segment during Black History Month, WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with Andrea Small, Director of Operations of the African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida, to check in on the state of black businesses in our region. Current State. In June 2022, Glen Gilzean,...
wmfe.org

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Rip Currents and Marine Hazards

Tuesday is the second day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Since 1995, rip currents...
wmfe.org

Florida still leads in global shark attack tally

Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
wmfe.org

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning

Monday begins Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Often considered the country’s lightning capital, Florida experienced...
