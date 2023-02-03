Read full article on original website
Related
wmfe.org
Checking In: How are Central Florida Black Business doing in 2023?
For this week’s economics segment during Black History Month, WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with Andrea Small, Director of Operations of the African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida, to check in on the state of black businesses in our region. Current State. In June 2022, Glen Gilzean,...
wmfe.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Rip Currents and Marine Hazards
Tuesday is the second day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Since 1995, rip currents...
wmfe.org
Experts, teachers and pundits debate: How do you teach African American history in Florida?
It’s a question being debated across the country, and especially here in Florida after the Florida Department of Education rejected an AP African American Studies course. Marion County Public Schools is one of only eleven districts in Florida to receive an exemplary status from a statewide task force for its African American history curriculum.
wmfe.org
Florida still leads in global shark attack tally
Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
wmfe.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning
Monday begins Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Often considered the country’s lightning capital, Florida experienced...
wmfe.org
Ohio crews conduct a 'controlled release' of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars
Crews in Ohio began to release hazardous chemicals from five cars of a train that derailed amid fears of a "catastrophic" explosion on Monday at the site near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. What officials also called a "controlled explosion" began on Monday afternoon with reports of a loud boom and large...
Comments / 0