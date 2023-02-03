UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Opioid use disorder continues to wreak havoc across the United States. Opioids were involved in more than 68,000 overdose deaths in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Penn State recently received a $1.3 million, two-year grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration to work with leadership teams in five states to prevent opioid misuse in rural communities.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO