It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of retired Edgewater Police Chief Henry “Duke” Smith. After beginning his law enforcement career in Kansas, Chief Smith joined the Edgewater Police Department in 1966 and served our community for twenty-five years. He was appointed as the Edgewater Chief of Police in 1979 and led our agency as Chief for twelve (12) years before retiring in 1991. He is believed to be the first African-American Police Chief in the history of Jefferson County.

EDGEWATER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO