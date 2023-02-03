ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died

The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted Tuesday on Facebook that her father has died. Multiple sources tell WPTV the remains found in Okeechobee County on Saturdayare those of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin, 74. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a Tuesday statement...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach

One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. At approximately 12:25 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the area of Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash. They found a two-car crash with heavy damage...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County

There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday. Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road —...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton

Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7.
BOCA RATON, FL
FHP trooper remembered on anniversary of death

Friends and family of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock slain three years ago gathered to remember him Sunday morning. Bullock was a state trooper for 19 years and Air Force veteran who shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Palm City. On Feb. 5, 2020, he had stopped to...
PALM CITY, FL
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14

A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges. Kassidy Sottilare, 27, who was arrested in February 2022 by Boynton Beach police, pleaded guilty in exchange for adjudication being withheld as an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with the latter substituted for traveling to meet a minor.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Six-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5

A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured five people Saturday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Mile Marker 89, north of Indiantown, around 9:45 a.m.,. All the vehicles suffered extensive damage and I-95 was shut down while crews worked...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Preview: Kips Bay Decorator Show House returns to Palm Beach County

As 21 teams led by designers transform a 9,218 square-foot home in West Palm Beach, WPTV got a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House. The effort returns to Palm Beach for its sixth year, this time on property overlooking the Intracoastal in the Northwood Shores neighborhood at 3240 N. Flagler Drive.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Daughter of Gary Levin says father has passed away

The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted on Facebook on Tuesday that her father has died. Gary Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, posted that they will be announcing information on services in her father's honor in the next few days. "My dad was truly a one of...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes

Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy Center. and Bluefield Preserve Solar...
FLORIDA STATE

