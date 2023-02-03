Read full article on original website
Details remain murky how Matthew Flores took possession of Lyft driver's car
WPTV is learning more about the whereabouts of the man last seen driving the car of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin. Matthew Flores, 35, has not been charged in connection to Levin's disappearance, but WPTV learned new information about where he was before he crashed Levin's car. Some...
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted Tuesday on Facebook that her father has died. Multiple sources tell WPTV the remains found in Okeechobee County on Saturdayare those of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin, 74. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a Tuesday statement...
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
State attorney: Matthew Flores person of interest in Gary Levin case
The state attorney who serves Okeechobee County said Tuesday that a man in custody in North Carolina is a person of interest in a missing Lyft driver case. State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl confirmed those details to WPTV. Matthew Flores, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday night in Rutherford County,...
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
A deadly investigation in the front of a Jupiter home. "I don't know if he was trying to cross the street and then the body was thrown," Juliana Dominguez said. Dominguez is still processing just what happened late Friday yards from her front door. "They just hit him. He landed...
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month. No arrests have been made in the case where an innocent mother was killed at the Martin Luther King...
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and Northeast 40th Avenue. The Florida...
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. At approximately 12:25 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the area of Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive for a reported motor vehicle crash. They found a two-car crash with heavy damage...
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride
A Palm Beach County woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter. Biju Knox said Levin seemed to know she was having a bad day. "He said, 'Don't be bummed out. You're such a...
Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site
Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday. Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road —...
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the incident occurred at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7.
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District. School District police confiscated the gun from the student without incident. Principal Jay Blavatt said in an email to parents and staff that...
FHP trooper remembered on anniversary of death
Friends and family of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock slain three years ago gathered to remember him Sunday morning. Bullock was a state trooper for 19 years and Air Force veteran who shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Palm City. On Feb. 5, 2020, he had stopped to...
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges. Kassidy Sottilare, 27, who was arrested in February 2022 by Boynton Beach police, pleaded guilty in exchange for adjudication being withheld as an authority figure and unlawful use of a two-way communication device with the latter substituted for traveling to meet a minor.
Six-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 5
A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured five people Saturday morning. The multi-vehicle crash was before Mile Marker 89, north of Indiantown, around 9:45 a.m.,. All the vehicles suffered extensive damage and I-95 was shut down while crews worked...
Preview: Kips Bay Decorator Show House returns to Palm Beach County
As 21 teams led by designers transform a 9,218 square-foot home in West Palm Beach, WPTV got a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House. The effort returns to Palm Beach for its sixth year, this time on property overlooking the Intracoastal in the Northwood Shores neighborhood at 3240 N. Flagler Drive.
Daughter of Gary Levin says father has passed away
The daughter of a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver posted on Facebook on Tuesday that her father has died. Gary Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, posted that they will be announcing information on services in her father's honor in the next few days. "My dad was truly a one of...
Chabad of Palm Beach offers to pay for Gary Levin's funeral expenses
Community members close to Gary Levin are reacting to hearing the news of his death. The Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach is offering to cover the cost of the funeral service and burial expenses for the Palm Beach Gardens man. "It's expensive. Burial, funeral, a cemetery plot, it's...
FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes
Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy Center. and Bluefield Preserve Solar...
