Some UNF faculty worried about higher education implications after College Board releases revised framework for AP African American Studies

Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
College student-athlete branding deals get top billing at Special Session
A bill that died without a hearing last year is now on the Special Session agenda. A bill that would update the rules of engagement between student-athletes and their ability to make money might have died in committee last Session, but now it’s on the Special Session fast track.
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
Yahoo Sports
DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken up the mantle as the most hated Republican in the country, and he sports it proudly. That’s no easy distinction, coming after the likes of former President Donald Trump, who drove Democrats wild. The left’s ire, however, has shifted to the Sunshine State governor as he continues to rise in stature nationally and cement his legacy as a conservative culture warrior.
BET
Miami’s Black Affairs Board Chair Apologizes To Florida Governor After Board Member Called Him ‘Racist’
Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board apologized Friday (Feb. 3) to Gov. Ron DeSantis days after a member called him a racist, explaining that the member’s comment didn’t reflect the views of the entire group. “Words matter,” Pierre Rutledge, leader of the community advocacy group, said at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
wfit.org
Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many
Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz: DeSantis Cutting AP African American Course Risks Repeating 'Slavery' and Holocaust (VIDEO)
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and the state Department of Education (DoE) excluded The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course for high school students, fueling the Democratic narrative that the Governor was racist against the Black community. Gov. DeSantis and the state DoE found that the course...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
WDW News Today
New Reedy Creek Bill Proposes Board of Supervisors, Bans Employees From A ‘Theme Park Complex’ From Joining
In the new bill to create a government-controlled version of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, one proposal aims to create a board of supervisors to govern the district. Right now, The Walt Disney Company governs the district. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated his intent to remove this power and place it in the hands of the state.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.29.23
Richard Corcoran is getting his college President job, but Rick Scott just lost a big committee assignment in the Senate. I know the calendar changed to 2023 not too long ago, but I hope you’ll forgive me for delving further into 2024 election drama after the week we just had.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis predicts Florida will soon have a new Insurance Commissioner
Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he expects Florida to have an Insurance Commissioner next month. At a Monday news conference, Patronis predicted that “something will happen” either at the March 21 Cabinet meeting or perhaps earlier if Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a “special meeting.”. “I am...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
floridapolitics.com
House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes
Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
floridaphoenix.com
House Democrats ‘cannot see any logical reason’ for a special session catering to Gov. DeSantis
State lawmakers are convening this week for yet another special session on a variety of issues that are priorities for Gov. Ron DeSantis — but not to Floridians who need help with other urgent needs such as affordable housing and health care, Florida House Democrats said on Monday. Those...
Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies
Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
mainstreetdailynews.com
Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Comments / 0