Florida State

Some UNF faculty worried about higher education implications after College Board releases revised framework for AP African American Studies

By Grae Barron
unfspinnaker.com
 4 days ago
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity

Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Yahoo Sports

DeSantis wants to give Florida college students an anti-woke option. What's the big deal?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken up the mantle as the most hated Republican in the country, and he sports it proudly. That’s no easy distinction, coming after the likes of former President Donald Trump, who drove Democrats wild. The left’s ire, however, has shifted to the Sunshine State governor as he continues to rise in stature nationally and cement his legacy as a conservative culture warrior.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many

Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

New Reedy Creek Bill Proposes Board of Supervisors, Bans Employees From A ‘Theme Park Complex’ From Joining

In the new bill to create a government-controlled version of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, one proposal aims to create a board of supervisors to govern the district. Right now, The Walt Disney Company governs the district. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated his intent to remove this power and place it in the hands of the state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis predicts Florida will soon have a new Insurance Commissioner

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he expects Florida to have an Insurance Commissioner next month. At a Monday news conference, Patronis predicted that “something will happen” either at the March 21 Cabinet meeting or perhaps earlier if Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a “special meeting.”. “I am...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes

Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE

