'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.
'Abbott Elementary' Enrolls 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri in a Recurring Role
The new school year is in full swing, and Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new member into its ranks. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is joining the current second season in a recurring role. Edebiri will play Ayesha, Janine's sister. She will be introduced in this week's Valentine's Day episode.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Star in Rom-Com '42.6'
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart will star as co-leads in Craig Gillespie's next feature, 42.6, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Studios will produce the movie, from a screenplay by Seth Reiss, which will tell the story of a young man (Samberg) who is cryogenically frozen as a part of an unconventional experiment to save his life. 42.6 years after he's frozen, he wakes up to find himself alone in a future where he has no one to turn to but his ex-girlfriend (Smart), who is now older than him thanks to the time jump.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
Shailene Woodley-Led Drama Series 'Three Women' Saved by Starz
Starz has seemingly come to the rescue for the Shailene Woodley-led drama series Three Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network will pick up the series after it was scrapped by Showtime on January 31. The series had also been pitched to HBO and Amazon before reaching its new home at Starz. Representatives from Starz declined to comment, but negotiations are said to be underway.
Now Is the Time for a Batman and Robin Movie With Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne
DC live-action films are going through their greatest upheaval and renovation since Man of Steel in 2013, leaving fans both excited and nervous about the upcoming slate of projects under James Gunn's lead. Considering the mixed-to-subpar response to recent DC films, many think it's crunch time for the DCU before it falls into obscurity, signaling the importance of striking gold before the superhero rush dies out. One of the announcements with the most potential is The Brave and the Bold, a Batman film set to introduce Damian Wayne to the silver screen. However, if Gunn is looking for a way to rejuvenate the DCU, the answer isn't just another version of Bruce Wayne. What DC needs right now is a passing of the torch to the true successor of Batman's cowl: Dick Grayson. Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne as the new Batman and Robin is exactly what the DCU needs and would be a perfect catalyst to spark new life into not just Batman, but the entirety of the DCU.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Proves That Humans Are Still the Worst
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. One of the themes indicative of dystopian and/or creature-based media is the concept that living human beings are far worse than mindless fictional monsters. In the newest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) indicates as much; he explains to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) that they camp in the woods overnight not to hide from roaming Infected, but from autonomous people who would do the pair far worse harm than a robbery. Indeed, Episode 4's enemies are a guerrilla group of humans. In this way, the fourth episode both doubled down on a zombie media trope and elevated it with additional nuance.
Ellie's Got a Gun: What Happens in 'The Last of Us' Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.This week's episode of The Last of Us, "Please Hold My Hand," finally has Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get the gun she pestered Joel (Pedro Pascal) for so long about. It took her three episodes, but her guardian finally gave in after she displayed enough awareness of what it meant to wield a weapon to the point of saving his life. This is never an easy topic to deal with and Joel knows it, especially seeing as Ellie is still a kid, but when you live in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, well, maybe it does have its merits, so he lets her keep it.
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
First 'Joy Ride' Image Teases Stephanie Hsu's Next Movie
Hot off her Academy Award nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, fans are getting a first look at Stephanie Hsu’s next project. Today, the first image has been released for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, the latest work from Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim. Joy Ride follows...
'The Walking Dead’s 10 Most Satisfying Deaths, Ranked
The Walking Dead may follow a group of (sometimes) good guys fighting to survive in the post-apocalyptic world, battling zombies known as walkers and trying to rebuild the world for the next generation. But most of the time, the show lives up to its name and is all about death.
From ‘Trading Places’ to 'A Fish Called Wanda’: 10 Highly Underrated Jamie Lee Curtis Roles
Jamie Lee Curtis is a beloved actress. She is versatile, talented, and relatable. She has also been celebrated for her down-to-earth personality and genuineness, endearing her to audiences. Curtis’ career is nothing short of exceptional, starring in a wide range of genres, from horror in Halloween to drama in her recently Academy Awards nominated role in Everywhere All at Once. She has consistently delivered standout performances.
First 'Dresden Sun' Image Shows Christina Ricci in Sci-Fi Heist Film
Christina Ricci has constantly shown audiences that she's ready to tackle anything, and she does it with grace and ease that makes you instantly care about her characters whether. Now we're getting our first look at Ricci's next project, a sci-fi/action film called The Dresden Sun. Deadline reveals The Dresden...
‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Keeps Spreading as Episode 4 Hits New High for the HBO Series
For those who are abreast with all things television, it is no surprise that HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most beloved shows at the moment. And just like the contagious Cordyceps fungus that has ravaged the continental U.S. and the rest of the world on-screen, the love for the series continues to grow rapidly. According to Variety, viewership for the show’s latest episode comes in at 7.5 million viewers. This is a 17% increase on the 6.4 million viewers who watched the previous episode live. The episode titled, "Please Hold My Hand" refocuses on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who in their bid to get to Wyoming are trapped in a “liberated” Kansas City.
Gossip Girl & 9 Other Shows Cancelled After Two Seasons
Much like Goldilocks and her issues with the porridge, chairs, and beds, some shows stay too long, some not long enough, and some just right. When it comes to shows that left us too early, there are always going to be ones that come to mind as being the right choice, but some that just make us sad.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Ellie Needs Redemption, Just Like Joel
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us set the audience’s expectations by promising the series would tell the story of Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) redemption. It’s not random that we get to watch Joel as a hardworking father before the death of Sarah (Nico Parker) on the verge of the apocalypse. 20 years later, he’s a ruthless criminal with a lot of blood on his hands. However, once he’s tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel gets a second chance at becoming the man his daughter would like him to be.
’The Walking Dead’s Future Shows Should Leave Existing Characters Behind
The Walking Dead was part of a very different television landscape when it premiered back in 2010. For years, it was one of the most successful shows on television, one that would quickly become one of the most defining iterations of its genre. Things won’t be so easy for any of the three major spin-offs currently in the works, however. The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the untitled spinoff featuring Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes are all setting themselves up to fail by focusing on major characters from the original show. If The Walking Dead wants to have any hope of standing out from its substantial competition, it needs to move beyond the original show and stop focusing on characters and stories well past their prime.
