Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Restraining order against a stranger? Not so easy in New Jersey
⚫ Restraining orders are typically reserved for domestic violence/ex-partner cases. ⚫ NJ lawmakers want to expand the eligibility pool for restraining orders. ⚫ Critics say the move could overload the court system. Harassers and stalkers are too protected under New Jersey law, according to legislators and concerned residents who want...
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
New Jersey is Surprisingly One of America’s Most Romantic States
Finally! New Jersey is getting some LOVE! The Garden State just landed high on a list celebrating the most romantic states in America, and frankly, we're shocked. Wow, imagine that. There's a list where New Jersey is NOT getting ragged on! In fact, New Jersey loves love so much that we've just been ranked the 2nd most romantic state in the nation.
Temp workers to receive more rights in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed legislation that aims to increase the rights, and likely the pay, of temporary workers in the Garden State. The Murphy Administration says the law bolsters support for a workforce predominantly comprised of immigrants and people of color. With the new law, temp workers must...
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
Woman In NJ Still Paying Alimony to Ex Who Won Powerball Fortune
As Valentine's Day approaches, talk turns to love. Relationships are a funny thing. They take a lot of work as well as a healthy dose of give and take. Look around your circle of friends and there always seems to be that one couple that everyone looks at and thinks, "why in the world does he/she stay with him/her?"
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?
It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
Will gas prices keep dropping in NJ?
💲 Gas prices continued to decline over the weekend in New Jersey. 🚗 Recent interest rate hikes are suppressing demand for gas. ❓ How long can we expect prices to keep dropping?. Gas prices drifted lower over the weekend in New Jersey and are projected to fall even...
Free money — NJ workers urged to file for special tax credit
⚫ You could be eligible for a special tax credit worth thousands of dollars. ⚫ You don’t need kids to apply for the Earned Income Tax Credit. ⚫ Filing electronically will get your refund faster. If you worked last year or had your own business or farm, you might...
This is New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy
With Valentine’s Day bearing down on us, a new survey seeks to identify the most popular romantic comedy in each state. The research was done by All About Cookies. Using Google Trends we were able to collect data on more than 90 romantic comedies currently available to watch on Netflix and find out which one is the most popular by state. They looked at the last 12 months of data.
A simple new proposal to make NJ more affordable
💵 A simple new idea to help NJ families make ends meet. 💵 The proposal would expand the child tax credit. 💵 NJ Policy Proposal says the child tax credit already has a proven track record. Are you having a tough time making ends meet these days?
NJ lawmaker wants to stop China from buying Garden State farmland
🌽 A proposed law would prohibit foreign governments from owning New Jersey farmland. 🌽 The measure stipulates any farms currently owned by foreigners would have to be sold. 🌽 The sponsor of the bill says we don’t want hostile governments controlling our food supply. With tensions...
Tuesday NJ weather: Cloudier and cooler, with a few showers
At the moment, we are in between storm systems. Clouds will help keep Tuesday's temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday's. But we'll fare OK, as spotty raindrops hold off until Tuesday evening. We will squeeze out one more pleasant, mild day on Wednesday. Then clouds and showers come back...
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
