Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Man had Five Prior DUI Convictions Before Allegedly Running Over Woman on Saturday
LEWISTON - According to court documents, the man accused of running over a 41-year-old female in Lewiston on Saturday night had been convicted of DUI five times prior to this incident. 36-year-old Jonathan Evans was convicted on DUI charges in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2013. The 2013 conviction was...
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
KXLY
News agencies ask Idaho Supreme Court to remove gag order in U of I murder case
BOISE, Idaho - A coalition of news agencies, including 4 News Now, want the Idaho Supreme Court to step in over a gag order in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger faces murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students last November.
KXLY
Police searching for man suspected of attempting to enter WSU student's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department was searching for a man they say rang a doorbell and tried to open a Washington State University (WSU) student's apartment door. Police say they got a report around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd about a man, described as being possible...
KXLY
Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase
A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
kmvt
Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services Receive Grant to Provide No-Cost Rides for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities
ASOTIN COUNTY - COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services recently received a grant from the Dan Thompson Memorial Fund to provide no-cost rides to individuals with developmental disabilities. The rides are free, or by donation, to individuals living in Asotin, Garfield, or Whitman Counties. The funding helps COAST Transportation...
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
KLEWTV
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
TMZ.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
nwpb.org
Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus
Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
