ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Man arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for aggravated DUI in Lewiston late Saturday night. The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) says they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in a parking lot near 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Lewiston. LPD says Jonathan Evans tried to leave a party in his pickup truck, adding that Evans allegedly started a fight.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase

A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
MOSCOW, ID
kmvt

Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services Receive Grant to Provide No-Cost Rides for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities

ASOTIN COUNTY - COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services recently received a grant from the Dan Thompson Memorial Fund to provide no-cost rides to individuals with developmental disabilities. The rides are free, or by donation, to individuals living in Asotin, Garfield, or Whitman Counties. The funding helps COAST Transportation...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
POTLATCH, ID
Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer

Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Speculation surrounds death of student on WSU campus

Luke Tyler, a Washington State University student, was found dead at a residence hall on the Pullman campus last month. WSU Police responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 22 and found Tyler deceased in his dorm room, University Spokesman, Phil Weiler, explained in an emailed statement. There has been...
PULLMAN, WA
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy