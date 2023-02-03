Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Reports: Kyrie Irving going to the Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is getting his wish. He’s getting traded. And Luka Doncic is getting another All-Star to help him in Dallas. The Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets agreed Sunday on a blockbuster trade: Irving — the super-talented and often-enigmatic eight-time All-Star point guard — heads to Dallas, ending the pairing with Kevin Durant that never really had a chance to click.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Warriors' Stephen Curry sidelined with left leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined because of injuries to his left leg, the team said Sunday, and the Warriors aren’t sure how long he’ll be out. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pelicans to keep momentum going at home?
The odds: -110 The book: FanDuel Sportsbook. Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports) Our take: The New Orleans Pelicans have now won two games in a row after snapping a 10-game losing skid, both of which came at the friendly confines of the Smoothie King Center. The Pels have been a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Former Steelers coach goes to Patriots; Tom Brady's future open-ended; big hits, fights between Rangers-Flames
Tuesday’s “First Call” sees a former Pittsburgh Steelers coach return to the NFL after a short stint in college. Tom Brady seems to want to keep all of us guessing. There was madness at the Garden as hockey resumed after the All-Star break. Pitt should be in...
Comments / 0