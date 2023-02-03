Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive
Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
wrul.com
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6.
KFVS12
Man accused of threatening other students at JALC
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested on multiple counts following fight with Centralia Police
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest after allegedly striking a Centralia Police Sergeant in the head with a closed fist. Alan Hirsh of Frazier Avenue allegedly became involved in the altercation after police responded to a report of a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police say wanted man broke into Mellow Mushroom numerous times, flooded Sprocket
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a man they say broke into the old Coca Cola plant on Broadway Street numerous times, stealing items and causing damage to one of the businesses inside. According to a Monday release, 29-year-old Cory Perez — a...
KFVS12
Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
kbsi23.com
15 year old facing charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces several charges after Carbondale police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Main regarding a report of a stolen vehicle on Feb. 2 at 7:44 p.m. Officers learned unknown suspects stole a vehicle...
kbsi23.com
Man facing DUI, drug charges after found passed out in vehicle in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug and DUI charges after a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy found him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a convenience store on February 2. Jeremy O’Neal, 36, faces charges of DUI 2nd offense (non-alcohol DUI), possession...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Fire at church in...
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after Cape Girardeau police, SEMO Drug Task Force execute 2 search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was arrested after officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fountain around 7:45 p.m. to execute a search warrant on...
wsiu.org
Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
okawvilletimes.com
Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
