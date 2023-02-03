ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police investigating gunshots on Maulding Drive

Centralia Police say a parked vehicle on Maulding Drive was hit by gunfire late Monday night. Police received numerous 911 calls about several shots fired in the Maulding Drive area around 11:35 pm. Officers were already in the area when the calls came in. They reported seeing a subject running...
CENTRALIA, IL
wrul.com

Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants

On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of threatening other students at JALC

CARTERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business

PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Crews demolish vacant Carbondale church after fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews demolished a vacant church Monday, February 6 following a fire. Firefighters got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday about a fire at Walnut Street Baptist church, next to city hall. By Monday evening, firefighters were still on scene to monitor hot spots. Crews had...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
INA, IL
wsiu.org

Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"

The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Southside fire claims the life of a teenager

A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
PADUCAH, KY
okawvilletimes.com

Man Dies By Suicide Following Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run incident on Interstate 64 resulted in a brief pursuit of a subject who later died by suicide Sunday in Washington County. According to the Illinois State Police, the subject in question, who authorities have not yet identified, turned a gun on himself after being pursued into the woods near Mile Marker 48 on I-64.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL

