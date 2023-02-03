ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumfries, VA

wfxrtv.com

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA
alxnow.com

Man injured in Arlandria assault early Monday morning

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by group of men in Arlandria on Monday morning, according to police. Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Glebe Road and Mount Vernon Avenue on Monday at around 2:30 a.m. The man suffered lacerations to his head and told...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

