Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Stafford Sheriff’s Office: Fraud suspects spent $1,000 at Target with stolen credit cards
According to police, a woman's wallet was stolen from her purse at a Panera Bread on South Gateway Drive. Later, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, the two people pictured used them at a Target on South Gateway Drive to buy over $1,000 worth of items.
wfxrtv.com
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
arlnow.com
Helicopter called in to search for armed robbery suspects on Columbia Pike
A pair of suspects, armed with a knife and a gun, robbed a man along Columbia Pike early Sunday, prompting an aerial search. The robbery was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Columbia Pike. “Upon arrival, it was determined the victim was exiting his parked vehicle...
Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
Leesburg Police looking for juvenile shoplifting suspects
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying two juveniles who they say stole alcohol from a Sheetz convenience store twice in one day.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Passenger Killed When Cargo Train Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Prince William County
One person is dead after a driver in Prince William County disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a cargo train, police announced.Manassas resident Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, was killed shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 after the Chevrolet Silverado he was traveling in was stru…
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
alxnow.com
Man injured in Arlandria assault early Monday morning
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by group of men in Arlandria on Monday morning, according to police. Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Glebe Road and Mount Vernon Avenue on Monday at around 2:30 a.m. The man suffered lacerations to his head and told...
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
wfxrtv.com
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Arlington County Police increase patrols at Wakefield High School following 'concerning' social media posts
ARLINGTON, Va. — Wakefield High School will see an increase in police patrols due to concerning social media posts following a frightful week that had police at the school twice for a reported student fatal overdose and an alleged trespasser. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a student, Sergio Flores, was...
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
