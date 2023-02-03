Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
NPR
Audiences are asked to not sing out loud during the musical 'The Bodyguard'
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) I will always... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Encore: At age 22, Samara Joy is a classic jazz singer from a new generation
SAMARA JOY: (Singing) Can't get out... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes. JOY: (Singing) ...Of this mood, can't get over this feeling. SHAPIRO: Blues Alley, here in Washington, D.C., is a place where many greats have played - Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Sarah Vaughan. On this September night, a newcomer graced the stage who is already on a path to follow in their footsteps - Samara Joy.
netflixjunkie.com
Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’
Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
NPR
Ticketmaster faces a big test: Beyoncé's Renaissance tour
BEYONCE: (Singing) Hold up, oh, baby, baby. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. I'm telling everybody, everybody, everybody, everybody. FADEL: So how's it going for Ticketmaster this time around? Here to answer that question is NPR's...
NPR
The 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song Nominees, Cruelly Ranked
Last year's Oscars were full of anomalies, as many 2020 films got postponed, shuffled or shelved altogether in the wake of the pandemic. But few categories were affected as acutely as Best Original Song, a category which often draws from an assortment of blockbusters and Disney animated spectaculars; were it not for the pandemic, for example, we'd have likely already seen Billie Eilish pick up an Oscar for "No Time to Die," her song from the James Bond film of the same name.
NPR
Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? The 2023 Contest is now open for entries
ALISA AMADOR: (Singing in Spanish). SUMMERS: That's last year's winner, Alisa Amador. And here is NPR Music's Bobby Carter, producer of the Tiny Desk series. Hey. SUMMERS: I am well. Thanks for being here. CARTER: Pleasure, pleasure, always a pleasure. SUMMERS: So how are Alisa and the other contest winners...
NPR
Some movie lovers aren't happy about AMC's plan to charge according to seat placement
LILY TOMLIN: (As Lou) It's just a reveal. BLAIR: Of what isn't exactly clear. AMC hasn't said how much tickets will cost, but the prices will be broken down by section - value, standard and preferred. The cost of your ticket will depend on the quality of your seat. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
AMC Theatres will soon set ticket prices according to where you choose to sit
AMC is changing the way that it prices tickets, and it will be based on where you sit in a movie theater.
NPR
Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Heinz Insu Fenkl about his novel Skull Water, which is based on many of his own experiences in South Korea in the 1970s. Heinz Insu Fenkl writes of what he knows in his new novel "Skull Water." It's a story of family, friendship and war, with Fenkl telling some of his own story as the son of a Korean mother and a GI father in the U.S. Army. Because his dad wasn't often home, he grew close to his Korean uncle that he calls Big Uncle.
NPR
Antarctic cruises are rising in popularity, though 4 Americans recently died on them
The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are joining an international investigation. It follows a series of casualties on cruises to Antarctica. Four Americans died on cruise ships in three separate incidents in November. And as NPR's Greg Allen reports, the probe throws a spotlight on the popularity and perils of cruising to one of the most inhospitable locations on the planet.
NPR
Conductor Gustavo Dudamel will leave Los Angeles for the New York Philharmonic
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Deborah Borda, CEO of the New York Philharmonic, about conductor Gustavo Dudamel leaving the Los Angeles Philharmonic to lead New York's top orchestra.
NPR
Pest control technician finds 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of California home
Audio will be available later today. After getting a call about an insect problem, Nick Castro cut into a wall to find tens of thousands of acorns. Castro thinks woodpeckers spent years collecting, storing and snacking on the acorns. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms...
NPR
Health experts weigh in on whether to continue masking
Audio will be available later today. To mask or not to mask? That is the question we put to COVID-19 experts as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
