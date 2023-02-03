ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NPR

Audiences are asked to not sing out loud during the musical 'The Bodyguard'

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) I will always... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in...
NPR

Encore: At age 22, Samara Joy is a classic jazz singer from a new generation

SAMARA JOY: (Singing) Can't get out... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes. JOY: (Singing) ...Of this mood, can't get over this feeling. SHAPIRO: Blues Alley, here in Washington, D.C., is a place where many greats have played - Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Sarah Vaughan. On this September night, a newcomer graced the stage who is already on a path to follow in their footsteps - Samara Joy.
WASHINGTON, DC
netflixjunkie.com

Harry and Meghan Falling Apart? Sources Reveal The Prince left Their Montecito Abode with ‘Bite marks’ and ‘Bruises’

Amidst all trenchant controversies and backlashes, one thing is clear: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did settle for their happily ever after. As the much-anticipated six-part-docuseries came to an end, the Duke and the Duchess gave the final message that no matter what happens, the two will always have each other’s back. Nevertheless, they did have their fair share of disturbances between themselves.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
NPR

Ticketmaster faces a big test: Beyoncé's Renaissance tour

BEYONCE: (Singing) Hold up, oh, baby, baby. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. You won't break my soul. I'm telling everybody, everybody, everybody, everybody. FADEL: So how's it going for Ticketmaster this time around? Here to answer that question is NPR's...
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

The 2022 Oscars' Best Original Song Nominees, Cruelly Ranked

Last year's Oscars were full of anomalies, as many 2020 films got postponed, shuffled or shelved altogether in the wake of the pandemic. But few categories were affected as acutely as Best Original Song, a category which often draws from an assortment of blockbusters and Disney animated spectaculars; were it not for the pandemic, for example, we'd have likely already seen Billie Eilish pick up an Oscar for "No Time to Die," her song from the James Bond film of the same name.
NPR

Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? The 2023 Contest is now open for entries

ALISA AMADOR: (Singing in Spanish). SUMMERS: That's last year's winner, Alisa Amador. And here is NPR Music's Bobby Carter, producer of the Tiny Desk series. Hey. SUMMERS: I am well. Thanks for being here. CARTER: Pleasure, pleasure, always a pleasure. SUMMERS: So how are Alisa and the other contest winners...
NPR

AMC Theatres will soon set ticket prices according to where you choose to sit

AMC is changing the way that it prices tickets, and it will be based on where you sit in a movie theater. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a...
NPR

Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Heinz Insu Fenkl about his novel Skull Water, which is based on many of his own experiences in South Korea in the 1970s. Heinz Insu Fenkl writes of what he knows in his new novel "Skull Water." It's a story of family, friendship and war, with Fenkl telling some of his own story as the son of a Korean mother and a GI father in the U.S. Army. Because his dad wasn't often home, he grew close to his Korean uncle that he calls Big Uncle.
NPR

Antarctic cruises are rising in popularity, though 4 Americans recently died on them

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are joining an international investigation. It follows a series of casualties on cruises to Antarctica. Four Americans died on cruise ships in three separate incidents in November. And as NPR's Greg Allen reports, the probe throws a spotlight on the popularity and perils of cruising to one of the most inhospitable locations on the planet.
NPR

Health experts weigh in on whether to continue masking

Audio will be available later today. To mask or not to mask? That is the question we put to COVID-19 experts as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy