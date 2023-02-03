Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Cigar News: Tatuaje Retires 22 SKUS in Portfolio Streamlining
Tatuaje has announced it is retiring 22 SKUs. Included in the streamlining is the retirement of the Tatuaje Mexican Experiment II line as well as the value-priced lines of El Suelo and Trocadero. The following are the lines being retired. Tatuaje says they will not be stocking these items in...
Cigar News: Dissident Home Returns for 2023
After a one-year hiatus, Dissident Cigars has announced the return of its annual limited edition cigar, Dissident Home. The Dissident Home 2023 marks the fourth release of the Home. The release had been put on hold for 2022 around the time when the brand was acquired by Cynn and Joshua Coburn. As in previous years, Home 2023 consists of an Ecuadorian Maduro and Corojo barber-pole wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and all-Nicaraguan fillers. Like the previous installments, Home 2023 comes in one size – a 6 x 52 box-pressed Toro. Pricing is set at $14.00 per cigar. Production comes from Fabrica Oveja Negra in Estelí, Nicaragua.
Cigar Review: Illusione TAA Exclusive 2021
In 2021, Illusione Cigars would release its first cigar to the Tobacconists Association of America (TAA)’s Exclusive Series. There were 13 different manufacturers that produced 15 different cigars for the 2021 TAA Exclusive Series, but the only manufacturer that participated for the first time in the series would be Illusione Cigars. Today we take a closer look at Illusione’s TAA debut, the Illusione TAA Exclusive 2021.
Cigar News: Selected Tobacco to Release Byron Limited Edition Humidor Sets for 2023
Selected Tobacco has released a set of Byron Humidors for 2023. This edition of the Byron Humidors is limited to one size per blend, with 7,500 cigars produced per blend. The 2023 edition features extra-aged offerings from Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes lines. The blends have four to five years post-roll age on them and each is packaged in a special collectible humidor.
