After a one-year hiatus, Dissident Cigars has announced the return of its annual limited edition cigar, Dissident Home. The Dissident Home 2023 marks the fourth release of the Home. The release had been put on hold for 2022 around the time when the brand was acquired by Cynn and Joshua Coburn. As in previous years, Home 2023 consists of an Ecuadorian Maduro and Corojo barber-pole wrapper over an Ecuadorian binder and all-Nicaraguan fillers. Like the previous installments, Home 2023 comes in one size – a 6 x 52 box-pressed Toro. Pricing is set at $14.00 per cigar. Production comes from Fabrica Oveja Negra in Estelí, Nicaragua.

20 HOURS AGO