GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO