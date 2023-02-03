Read full article on original website
Proposed Great Falls apartment complex raises some concerns
The rezoning proposal will go before the City Commission on Tuesday, February 7, before having a public hearing in March.
theelectricgf.com
Apartment project for Dick’s RV Park is off
The request to rezone the Dick’s RV Park property has been pulled from the city agenda. Micah Balisky, the property owner, informed the city planning department Feb. 7, about seven hours before the meeting that the purchase agreement between him and Craig Development, which was planning a 513-unit apartment complex on the property, has been terminated.
theelectricgf.com
City charter change proposed for library levy
The plan for the proposed public library levy has been adjusted and City Commissioners will consider the proposal on first reading during their Feb. 7 meeting and be asked to set a public hearing for Feb. 21. Since the city charter currently limits the city to a maximum of two...
montanarightnow.com
Non-profit raising money for a 'pallet shelter' community in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For two years now, we've been tracking how the Great Falls community is seemingly at odds with the homeless population in the downtown area. Within those two years, many people experiencing homelessness were staying on the First United Methodist Church property but in November 2022, the church put up "No Trespassing" signs and cleared the property.
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
montanarightnow.com
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
montanarightnow.com
New city licenses for pets in Great Falls looks to help animals get back home
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home. Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
Great Falls dogs competing in 'America's Favorite Pet' contest
Sadie is in the top 5 for voting for America's Favorite Pet. The winner will be announced at the end of March.
montanarightnow.com
Potentially armed, unidentified robbery suspect allegedly flees Loaf N’ Jug in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
Crews respond to house fire in Great Falls
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Great Falls. It is in the vicinity of Seventh Avenue South and 13th Street.
