kentuckytoday.com
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
kentuckytoday.com
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
kentuckytoday.com
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
kentuckytoday.com
Franklin RB, Gunter LB lead Texas 3A all-state football list
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington and Gunter senior linebacker Ashton Bennett are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team. Washington, who signed with Baylor, rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries with 30...
