Navy explosive ordnance disposal techs launch Snow Crab Exercise

Navy explosive ordnance disposal units kicked off the Snow Crab Exercise Saturday at Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minnesota, with the goal of boosting sailors’ combat effectiveness in the Arctic and similar environments. Leaders warn it is imperative for the U.S. to maintain a strong presence in the region,...
Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation

The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Monday, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The U.S. first detected the high altitude surveillance balloon on Jan. 28, and U.S. leaders claim...
Military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted, but litigation lingers

NEW ORLEANS — Federal appeals court judges closely questioned a Biden administration attorney Monday on the consequences military personnel might face for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, even though Biden’s vaccine mandate for military personnel has been rescinded. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who...
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
These recommendations could help transitioning service members

With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
