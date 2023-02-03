Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theelectricgf.com
City charter change proposed for library levy
The plan for the proposed public library levy has been adjusted and City Commissioners will consider the proposal on first reading during their Feb. 7 meeting and be asked to set a public hearing for Feb. 21. Since the city charter currently limits the city to a maximum of two...
theelectricgf.com
Apartment project for Dick’s RV Park is off
The request to rezone the Dick’s RV Park property has been pulled from the city agenda. Micah Balisky, the property owner, informed the city planning department Feb. 7, about seven hours before the meeting that the purchase agreement between him and Craig Development, which was planning a 513-unit apartment complex on the property, has been terminated.
Proposed Great Falls apartment complex raises some concerns
The rezoning proposal will go before the City Commission on Tuesday, February 7, before having a public hearing in March.
montanarightnow.com
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
theelectricgf.com
City considering state lease to create all-hazard training center
Great Falls Fire Rescue has been working since last summer on an effort to create a regional all-hazards training center at its existing facility at 1900 9th St. S. Last summer, Chief Jeremy Jones testified at a legislative committee in the hopes of getting state funding toward the project. In...
Great Falls dogs competing in 'America's Favorite Pet' contest
Sadie is in the top 5 for voting for America's Favorite Pet. The winner will be announced at the end of March.
montanarightnow.com
Potentially armed, unidentified robbery suspect allegedly flees Loaf N’ Jug in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On 2/5/23 at approximately 4:37 AM, police responded to a robbery at the Loaf N’ Jug, 1225 Central Avenue West. When the police arrived, the suspect had already fled the area. The suspect appeared to be armed with a firearm. Attached is a photo of the suspect taken from video surveillance. In the photo, the suspect is covered up, but someone may recognize the clothing or may have other information that would assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
montanarightnow.com
New city licenses for pets in Great Falls looks to help animals get back home
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A new license is being offered by the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter that they hope will help lost pets get back home. Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter says new PetHub tags have a QR code on them that the owner can use to share their information with anyone who may find their lost pet.
Comments / 0