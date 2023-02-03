Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
nbcrightnow.com
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington
Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize. Washington state lottery officials say a single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7. The winning ticket was bought Sunday at a Fred Meyer store in Auburn, about 30 miles south of Seattle. The winner has not yet come forward. It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014. Monday's jackpot was the ninth-largest in U.S. history.
