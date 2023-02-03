Read full article on original website
WATE
Cemetery fee forgiven after 40-year-old typo led widow to believe to had paid
The widow of a Korean War veteran was distressed to learn there had been a misunderstanding with one of the pre-need funeral arrangements they had taken out. A fee was charged that she believed had been paid nearly 40 years ago. The cemetery has now refunded the fee and explained what happened.
WATE
DIY Decorations for your Big Game party
It’s the week of the Super Bowl and it’s one that many plan to tune into, so why not host a watch party? The Effortless Girl is scoring big in helping keep everything within budget. DIY Decorations for your Big Game party. It’s the week of the Super...
Racist graffiti found on message board at MTSU student dorm
Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is turning to the campus community for information after racist graffiti was reportedly discovered on the message board of a student dorm door on Friday night.
