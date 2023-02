The Geneva Public Works Department is repairing a second water main Feb. 6 on East State Street, which has again reduced the state highway to one lane in each direction. The new work zone has both westbound lanes closed on State Street from Sandholm to Harrison streets. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane, and westbound traffic has been shifted to the interior eastbound lane. Motorists should expect delays and use caution when driving through the work zone. Fabyan Parkway can be used as an alternate route.

GENEVA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO