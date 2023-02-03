ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A line has been crossed': Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

By AUDREY DUTTON Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement last week.

The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings.

“We judges understand that disagreement with our decisions is part of the landscape in which we operate,” Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said in the court’s public statement. “But when disagreement becomes personal, to the point of threats against personal safety and security … a line has been crossed.”

The Idaho Capital Sun and Boise State Public Radio reported last year on a growing number of incidents in which extremists targeted judges, prosecutors and health care workers. The extremists used doxxing campaigns, posts on social media and by showing up at their homes.

The Idaho Supreme Court’s statement this week said the recent “cruel or threatening actions” are not justified under the First Amendment as freedom of speech.

“No one should have to experience harassment or threats in the course of their work,” the statement said. “… Particularly egregious is behavior that targets a public servant’s family. Spouses and children of Idaho judges have been exposed to everything from vulgar phone calls to people tracking them in public. There simply is no justification for these acts.”

smurf
what did they expect.. from people now a days... if they don't get what they want they go right to violent.. till they get it..

Freya'sdottir X
no one should ever threaten anyone. people are confusing protests with mob action and riots. disagree all you want but never threaten. protest with your vote.

true2usa
Judges have always lived in their protective bubble until now. Unpopular Liberal decisions handed down from courts all over America has broken down that bubble and exposed them to the horrific society they helped created.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

