GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
That New Car Isn't Yours Just Yet: 'Yo-Yo' Car Sales Explained
Buying a new vehicle is exciting. Most people think that once they sign their name on the dotted line, they can grab the keys and leave the dealer with everything squared away. For some new car buyers, it’s much more complicated than that, as NPR highlighted in a recent story on a dealer practice known as “yo-yoing.”
The 2023 Accord Continues What Honda Does Best
Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.
The 2023 Ford Maverick XL Proves That Sometimes, Base Is Best
Life is full of conflicts. I love cars and motorcycles, but I also care about the environment. I live in a house and have a lot of projects, so I find having a pickup truck around to be pretty useful, but owning a full-size truck seemed wasteful. That’s what makes the economical, practical Ford Maverick so great. It almost seems tailor-made for people like me.
Toyota Engineers Want a GR Prius as Much as We Do
When we first laid eyes on the 2023 Toyota Prius, we were taken aback by its fairly aggressive styling and solid performance credentials. The hybrid’s performance credentials were backed up when we drove it in December and found out it can actually handle pretty well. Now, we are just a month away from sampling the plug-in Prius Prime. That packs 220 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. But, Toyota engineers aren’t quite done with hopping up the Prius just yet.
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
Toyota Motor Credit Settles for $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Automotive News reports that Toyota’s auto finance arm, Toyota Motor Credit has settled with the state of Massachusetts over allegations of illegal auto loan practices. The company has settled for $7.6 million. On Thursday, February 2, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that the state had reached a...
The Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Has Reportedly Already Been Delayed
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly delayed its next-generation eSprinter commercial van. According to Automotive News, a source who was briefed on the delay claims that instead of production in the U.S. beginning in late 2026, it will instead begin sometime in the summer of 2028. European production will reportedly begin earlier than...
FCP Euro's Golden Era Project Brings Back Classic DTM With a Modern Drivetrain
People love to talk about things having a “Golden Era.” Hondas have one, so do BMWs. Racing definitely does, with the 1990s serving as one for Formula 1 and, of course, the mid-’80s to early-’90s for DTM or, as it’s more officially known, “Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.” For some reason, those boxy German sedans banging around on Europe’s coolest tracks have captured and held on to the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.
Jim Farley's Still in the Middle of a Tantrum
Jim Farley, who has been CEO of Ford Motor Company since October 2020, surely came into the job with his eyes wide open, having already worked for Ford for many years in executive roles. But even if we pretend like Farley spent those years learning nothing, he’s now been the top boss for almost two-and-half years. Surely, that’s enough time to get up to speed.
The 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant Is a Family Hauler and Canyon Brawler
It’s easy to be thrilled by the 2022 Audi RS 6 Avant given its long list of superlatives. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 591 hp as well as 590 lb-ft of torque, all while making a gorgeous roar. That engine is paired with a very competent eight-speed automatic gearbox and, naturally, Quattro all-wheel drive. The result is a big-ass, very practical car that can scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. It can also haul five people and a whole bunch of stuff from Ikea. Really, the RS 6 Avant is a car that can do just about everything.
Every Automaker Should Have a Version of the Dodge 'Horsepower Locator'
The 2023 model year is the end of the line for Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. The brand is celebrating with a slew of special edition “last call” models with classic color combos and, of course, way more horsepower than you ever needed. If you’re in the market for one of these Mopar monsters, Dodge just launched a website that will make it way easier to find the muscle car of your dreams.
Let the Miata Master Teach You How to Revive Your MX-5
Keeping a car roadworthy is not some sort of black magic, nor arcane science. It’s just a matter of tackling a few projects in order of importance, but that specific order can be confusing. True to the spirit of the enthusiast mantra, “Miata is always the answer,” here’s a video from the experts at Flyin’ Miata to help you.
What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.
The Electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Van Is Officially Here
Mercedes-Benz didn’t exactly keep secret that it’s been developing an electric version of the popular Sprinter van. Late last year, the German automaker announced that an eSprinter prototype had successfully driven from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart to the Munich Airport and back, a distance of 295 miles, on a single charge. Today, the production version of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter has officially been revealed.
