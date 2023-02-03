Read full article on original website
Killer robot swarms, an update
So, you think killer robots are scary? Try an entire swarm of them. It’s no secret that militaries around the world are competing to develop the smartest weapons. But AI in warfare doesn’t necessarily mean high-powered brains — it can also be a blizzard of dumb-ish little vehicles overwhelming an enemy. Vladimir Putin, in a speech about AI war several years ago, predicted that “when one party’s drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender.”
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
GOP preps anti-China economic salvo
Debt limit looms as Biden readies State of the Union
State of the Ballounion
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. DISASTER: A 7.5 magnitude aftershock hit central Turkey and northern Syria this morning, following an earlier 7.8 earthquake overnight. At least 1500 deaths have been reported. RUSSIA: The European Union is now enforcing an embargoon Russian refined petroleum products,...
What we’re listening for in the State of the Union
— President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will likely continue his promo tour of the infrastructure bill’s investments. — Aviation is set to see lots of action this week on the Hill, with hearings scheduled in both chambers. — DOT’s inspector general’s office found failures...
Special Edition: U.S.-China ties hit a spy balloon-sized pothole
Welcome to a special edition of China Watcher focusing on what impact the detection last week of an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. — followed by its destruction by a U.S. air force missile on Saturday — may have on U.S.-China ties. And fear not —...
We asked the bot: Your job is safe
ChatGPT, the bot driven by artificial intelligence, recently passed three U.S. medical exams. Designed by research lab OpenAI, it’s mulled the fundamentals of business and the law and expounded on them in essays. Its fluidity in discourse and its broad knowledge has some, including journalists, nervous about the technology’s...
Biden admin offers to brief Trump officials on past Chinese spy balloon incursions
Officials in the last administration denied that the airships had flown over the U.S. on their watch.
Biden pledges to protect America after Chinese balloon incident
The balloon traversed U.S. and Canadian airspace last week before it was shot down off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, just days before Biden addressed Congress.
Timeline: A Chinese spy balloon’s trip across the United States
As a Chinese spy balloon made its way east across the United States last week, a military and diplomatic crisis played out on the ground.
Health officials head to the Hill for Covid hearings
HEALTH OFFICIALS IN THE HOT SEAT— Several top administration health officials are getting ready to testify Wednesday on the federal response to Covid-19 in front of two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Witnesses scheduled to appear at the joint hearing of the Health Subcommittee and the...
Climate disasters displacing millions in the U.S.
Natural disasters worsened by a changing climate are displacing millions of people in the U.S. That’s according to a new Census Bureau report, which found that more than 3 million adults were forced to evacuate their homes in the past year because of hurricanes, floods and other events, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Thomas Frank. That amounted to 1.4 percent of the U.S. adult population — and included 11 percent of adults in Louisiana.
