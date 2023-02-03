ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Killer robot swarms, an update

So, you think killer robots are scary? Try an entire swarm of them. It’s no secret that militaries around the world are competing to develop the smartest weapons. But AI in warfare doesn’t necessarily mean high-powered brains — it can also be a blizzard of dumb-ish little vehicles overwhelming an enemy. Vladimir Putin, in a speech about AI war several years ago, predicted that “when one party’s drones are destroyed by drones of another, it will have no other choice but to surrender.”
POLITICO

GOP preps anti-China economic salvo

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

Debt limit looms as Biden readies State of the Union

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

State of the Ballounion

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. DISASTER: A 7.5 magnitude aftershock hit central Turkey and northern Syria this morning, following an earlier 7.8 earthquake overnight. At least 1500 deaths have been reported. RUSSIA: The European Union is now enforcing an embargoon Russian refined petroleum products,...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

What we’re listening for in the State of the Union

— President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will likely continue his promo tour of the infrastructure bill’s investments. — Aviation is set to see lots of action this week on the Hill, with hearings scheduled in both chambers. — DOT’s inspector general’s office found failures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

We asked the bot: Your job is safe

ChatGPT, the bot driven by artificial intelligence, recently passed three U.S. medical exams. Designed by research lab OpenAI, it’s mulled the fundamentals of business and the law and expounded on them in essays. Its fluidity in discourse and its broad knowledge has some, including journalists, nervous about the technology’s...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Health officials head to the Hill for Covid hearings

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN THE HOT SEAT— Several top administration health officials are getting ready to testify Wednesday on the federal response to Covid-19 in front of two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Witnesses scheduled to appear at the joint hearing of the Health Subcommittee and the...
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Climate disasters displacing millions in the U.S.

Natural disasters worsened by a changing climate are displacing millions of people in the U.S. That’s according to a new Census Bureau report, which found that more than 3 million adults were forced to evacuate their homes in the past year because of hurricanes, floods and other events, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Thomas Frank. That amounted to 1.4 percent of the U.S. adult population — and included 11 percent of adults in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy