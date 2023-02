In addition to a senior in high school’s busy schedule, the college application process is long, cumbersome and requires tremendous discipline. I have found that many students go into senior year with little warning or help on the truly rigorous and tedious college application process. Students at Manitou Springs High School must complete prerequisite courses using Naviance software during their first three years of high school to suggest career path ideas, connect them with counselors, and alleviate much of the workload as a future graduate decides what career to pursue.

