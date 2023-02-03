Read full article on original website
Battle for leadership of one of Jersey City’s largest unions heads to court with lawsuit
A Jersey City union with more than 400 members is suing its former president, demanding that he hand over important financial documents and stop representing himself as the union’s leader. Jersey City Public Employees Local 246, one of the city’s largest unions with members across city departments that include...
tapinto.net
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ — Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville...
insidernj.com
Sacco Fields His Team in North Bergen, which Includes Vainieri
Mayor Nick Sacco today formally announced his intention to run for re-election to continue serving the residents of North Bergen in the upcoming May nonpartisan election. Mayor Sacco said he has made “a tremendous impact on the Township through his unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.”
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
trentonnj.org
The City of Trenton Announces Inauguration Schedule for Mayor Gusciora and the Trenton City Council
Capital City Will Hold Inauguration at the Trenton War Memorial on February 10, 2023. The City of Trenton will hold an inauguration ceremony, free and open to the public, on Friday, February 10, 2023. The inauguration will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Patriots Theatre at the Trenton War Memorial, which is located at 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton, NJ.; the doors to the Trenton War Memorial will open at 5:00 p.m. and it is expected that the inauguration will run until 8:00 p.m.
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
News 12
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Congregants of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour gathered Sunday at the Newark church where she was a pastor to celebrate her life. Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were also still shaken up from the news of her fatal shooting. Normal Sunday service was held with many saying...
Sayreville councilwoman killed in shooting recalled as devoted pastor of N.J. church
To the residents of Sayreville, Eunice Dwumfour was a recently-elected councilwoman promising to push for a “brighter future.” For those who knew her as “Pastor Eunice,” the connection they shared through the Champion Royal Assembly in Newark was far more spiritual. “I knew her and still...
insidernj.com
Livingston Mayor Vieira’s Speech at the Rally to Protest Antisemitism
Good Afternoon. Although I wish it could be under different circumstances on behalf of the Township of Livingston… Welcome. I am joined here today by our Council Members Shawn Klein, Rosy Bagolie, Ed Meinhardt and Deputy Mayor Al Anthony. I want to thank our Livingston Police, Fire, First Aid and Auxiliary Police as well as our DPW for also representing Livingston here today.
themontclairgirl.com
20 Essex County News Stories This week
It’s been another busy week in Essex County and plenty of news has happened. Among the headlines: a Montclair State University alum appears on Shark Tank; New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visits a vandalized temple in Bloomfield; and Invest Newark receives federal funding to build 25 single-family homes. Read on for more.
Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee
A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County
Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson
Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
lnnnews.com
Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail
02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
