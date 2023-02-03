ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

insidernj.com

Sacco Fields His Team in North Bergen, which Includes Vainieri

Mayor Nick Sacco today formally announced his intention to run for re-election to continue serving the residents of North Bergen in the upcoming May nonpartisan election. Mayor Sacco said he has made “a tremendous impact on the Township through his unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for residents.”
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
trentonnj.org

The City of Trenton Announces Inauguration Schedule for Mayor Gusciora and the Trenton City Council

Capital City Will Hold Inauguration at the Trenton War Memorial on February 10, 2023. The City of Trenton will hold an inauguration ceremony, free and open to the public, on Friday, February 10, 2023. The inauguration will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Patriots Theatre at the Trenton War Memorial, which is located at 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton, NJ.; the doors to the Trenton War Memorial will open at 5:00 p.m. and it is expected that the inauguration will run until 8:00 p.m.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Livingston Mayor Vieira’s Speech at the Rally to Protest Antisemitism

Good Afternoon. Although I wish it could be under different circumstances on behalf of the Township of Livingston… Welcome. I am joined here today by our Council Members Shawn Klein, Rosy Bagolie, Ed Meinhardt and Deputy Mayor Al Anthony. I want to thank our Livingston Police, Fire, First Aid and Auxiliary Police as well as our DPW for also representing Livingston here today.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

20 Essex County News Stories This week

It’s been another busy week in Essex County and plenty of news has happened. Among the headlines: a Montclair State University alum appears on Shark Tank; New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy visits a vandalized temple in Bloomfield; and Invest Newark receives federal funding to build 25 single-family homes. Read on for more.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City seventh-grader named champion of 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee

A seventh-grade student at Middle School 4 in Jersey City bested a crowded field of top young spellers Saturday to be named champion of the 2023 Hudson County Spelling Bee. Kavya Jakasania, 13, correctly spelled “internecine” (meaning “marked by great slaughter; deadly”) in the 12th round to win the 64th annual bee, which returned to the live stage for the first time since the pandemic began.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good issue to have too many choices.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City

A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

A 600 credit score and a system stacked against her are keeping this N.J. mom in a moldy apartment | Calavia-Robertson

Were it not for her low credit score, Shalyce Davis would’ve moved out of her moldy Monmouth County apartment a long time ago. The single mom says she’s tried in vain to find a new place for her and her three-year-old to live. And though she’s “come so close,” in the end that one number — 600 — is what’s keeping her and her son from a better apartment. And a better life.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
lnnnews.com

Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail

02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
LINDEN, NJ

