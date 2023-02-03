2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son

Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Westby man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house in Richland County
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
news8000.com
Forensic expert testifies she found gunshot primer residue particles on Alex Murdaugh's shirt and hands, and on a jacket
A forensic scientist testified in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Tuesday she found gunshot primer residue particles on clothes the now-disbarred South Carolina attorney was wearing the night his wife and son were killed -- and on a blue jacket that has drawn increasing attention in the proceedings. The particles were...
news8000.com
Wisconsin sees largest reported number of toxic shock syndrome cases in more than 10 years
MADISON (WKBT) -- The Wisconsin DHS is monitoring a sharp increase in toxic shock syndrome cases in the state. Toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, is a serious illness caused by bacteria that can produce toxins. According to DHS, Wisconsin sees 0-1 case per year.
news8000.com
Gov. Evers visits Prairie du Chien affordable housing project
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) is thanking nonprofit efforts to create affordable housing in Prairie du Chien. Evers met Tuesday with Couleecap representatives at the group's housing development project on Brunson Street.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
news8000.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in St. Charles
ST CHARLES, Minn. (WKBT) -- One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket in St. Charles has won $50,000. The Whitewater Travel Plaza at 2850 Whitewater Avenue sold the winning ticket.
Comments / 0