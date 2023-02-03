2 arrested in central California shooting that left 6 dead, including mother clutching 10-month-old son

SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO