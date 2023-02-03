Read full article on original website
Supervisor’s Corner: January 2023
Well, we have moved into a new year, but we still have some of the same issues to deal with that come every winter. Snow plowing is a necessary evil in Northern Michigan in the winter. We were getting by pretty easy this winter until last week. Now we have to drag out the plows, snowblowers, shovels and salt.
AuSable Media opposes Camp Grayling land grab
AuSable Media and UpNorthVoice.com stand with the Northern Michigan community at large, local governments and conservation organizations opposed to the expansion of Camp Grayling. The Camp currently encompasses 230 square miles of state land, primarily in Crawford County. The proposed expansion would allow the federal government to essentially seize, with...
Trout Unlimited opposes Camp Grayling Expansion
GRAYLING – The Mason-Griffith Chapter of Trout Unlimited has come out in opposition to the Camp Grayling expansion. Given the lack of specific and definitive written information regarding the scope and impact of this expansion proposal, and the lack of detailed justification of the necessity for it, it is the position of Michigan Trout Unlimited to oppose the proposed expansion of the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center as presented at this time.
Camp Grayling proposal is unacceptable
Editor’s note: The public comment period for the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling ends Feb. 8. To submit a comment email DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov by Feb. 8. On behalf of tens of thousands of concerned citizens, local units of government, and conservation groups, I appreciate (everyone’s) interest in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources public comment period related to the Camp Grayling expansion proposal. Recently interim Director of the DNR, Shannon Lott, has suggested that a compromise for less land than originally requested by the National Guard may be considered. That is not acceptable. The opposition is based on principle, not volume.
Tammy Emig, 64, of Comins
Tammy R. Emig, age 64, of Comins, MI, dear wife of Ted Emig, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. Visitation Friday, February 10, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Lashley Funeral Home, Mio. Visitation also on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at he Comins Community Church with Pastor Kevin Salsbury officiating. Interment at The Clinton Township Cemetery, Comins, MI.
