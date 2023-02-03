ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school basketball scores (girls): Live updates; live streams 2/3/23

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APkWa_0kbstsFP00

Get the latest Indiana girls high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network

The Indiana girls high school basketball season continues Friday (February 3) with a full night of action tipping off across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Indiana including live Indiana high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Indiana girls high school basketball scoreboard and check out our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE INDIANA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

You can also watch dozens of Indiana girls high school basketball games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more girls high school basketball coverage from SBLive Indiana:

SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 30): Teams start sectional playoffs

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)?

SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon (California) maintain top spot

Full girls high school basketball coverage on SBLive Indiana

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana woman has rare job of coaching both girls, boys HS teams

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Centennial High School girls’ basketball team had just left the floor after yet another victory and coach Karen Weitz didn’t have time to waste. She quickly addressed the girls in the locker room before hurriedly returning to the court, ready to coach the boys. Weitz is a rarity — a […]
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

Hoosier Sounds: Trey Galloway discusses the team and his development

Listen as Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway joined the The Fan Midday Show on Tuesday to discuss IU’s win over Purdue, his development as a player, and much more. Galloway is averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 25.6 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 54.2 percent from the field overall, and 50 percent (20 of 40) from 3-point range.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

2/7 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking: Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 22-0 240 1 2. Penn 17-1 212 2 3. Center Grove 17-1 176 3 4. Hammond Central 18-1 157 4 5. Brownsburg 17-2 […]
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 9)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney  The first of the two-part championship run is in the books in Iowa, as Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage and Don Bosco reigned supreme at the state dual championships. The Go-Hawks climbed out of the No. 3 seed to claim a third consecutive title in Class 3A, ...
IOWA STATE
WANE-TV

Meijer launches revamped mPerks program in Indiana

(WANE) — After initially rolling out an updated rewards program to certain Michigan customers in January, Meijer’s revamped mPerks program has now made its way to Indiana Tuesday. According to Meijer, the updated mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings. With the changes, mPerks will...
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy