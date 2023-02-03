ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man arrested in tamarin monkey case charged in other incidents at Dallas Zoo

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxzHG_0kbstMRV00

Dallas Zoo officials and police provide update on arrest in stolen monkey case 06:15

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man accused of stealing two tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on Monday has been linked to the clouded leopard and langur monkey incidents last month, Dallas police said on Friday.

At a press conference, a police spokesperson said that Davion Irvin was arrested on six counts of animal cruelty and one count of burglary in connection with the disappearance of the tamarin monkeys. Irvin is also facing another count of burglary related to the escape of a clouded leopard after a hole was cut in her habitat and police linked him to a similar hole found cut in a langur monkey habitat.

Irvin has not been connected to the death of an endangered vulture at the zoo. The investigations into all four incidents are still ongoing and police said further charges are possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS2pn_0kbstMRV00
Bella and Finn Dallas Zoo

A zoo spokesperson said that tips from members of the public and the Dallas World Aquarium were instrumental in identifying and catching Irvin, who was arrested without incident yesterday, two days after Bella and Finn the tamarin monkeys were found at a community house owned by the Family Center Church of God in Christ in Lancaster.

Bella and Finn were in mostly good condition, but had lost some weight during their disappearance. The zoo said that they have since regained some of that lost weight and remain in quarantine.

Nova, the clouded leopard who escaped her habitat after Irvin allegedly cut a hole in the fence, is doing well and has settled back into her routine with her sister Luna. The langur monkeys whose habitat was also found cut open are still recovering from the stress caused by the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAmR0_0kbstMRV00
Nova the clouded leopard. Dallas Zoo

The zoo addressed questions about security and confirmed that it is setting up new cameras and increasing patrols to help prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. Staff are evaluating internal procedures and are planning to bring in an outside security expert for help.

Irvin is being held at the Dallas County Jail on $25,000 bond for five of the cruelty charges. His bond has not been set for either burglary charge, nor for one of the cruelty charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police charge juvenile with murder after fatal shooting in Carrollton on Jan. 28

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, Carrollton police arrested the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Jan. 28. The suspect, a juvenile, will be charged with murder. The shooting happened at the Posco Beer & Wine on Josey Lane. When police responded to the call, they found Alejandro Cortez, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene.The suspect was at-large for 10 days.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Plano man faces 10 years in prison for stealing over a dozen guns from local pawn shop

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man is facing up to 10 years in prison for stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop. According to the complaint, on Jan. 30, Christian Alfredo Benitez-Ramirez allegedly entered Cash America Pawn in Duncanville, walked to the back of the store, reached over the counter and attempted to open the sliding door of a firearm display cabinet.When the door didn't open, Benitez-Ramirez then hoisted himself over the counter and attempted to gather an armful of firearms from a rack on the wall. He saw that the firearms were attached to the...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1. 
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton couple allegedly sold drugs laced with fentanyl to teens

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Carrollton couple is facing federal charges in a string of student overdoses and deaths. Investigators said  Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano were at the head of a fentanyl ring, which led to at least 10 student overdoses and three deaths. The victims were middle and high schoolers. Parents of students in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD are concerned. "It's scary because you never know who is handing your child a piece of candy, you never know who is handing your child something that can hurt them any children, not just my children, it's scary period and the fact that...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead

A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

How school resource officers prevent students from doing drugs

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the suspects facing federal charges in a string of teen overdoses will have another court appearance this week. Magaly Cano is scheduled to have a detention hearing in federal court on Friday. Cano and Luis Navarrete are accused with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl which was disguised as fake OxyContin and Percocet, using at least eight students between the ages of 14 to 16 to distribute to other students.Police have linked the couple to the overdoses involving nine students as young as 13. Three have died – the latest happening last week. Here's how school resource officers are...
COPPELL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud

SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Drug prevention experts: Talk to your teen about the dangers of counterfeit pills

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It could happen anywhere. That's what drug prevention experts say about a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to at least 10 teen overdoses, including three deaths, according to authorities."It's in every neighborhood. It's in every city," said Becky Tinney, director of special projects for the Recovery Resource Council.And its victims are getting younger and younger. In Carrollton, one student who was hospitalized with fentanyl poisoning was just 13. Tinney said one issue is accessibility."Social media is one of the most popular platforms for buying and selling illicit drugs, and all of our kids are on...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy