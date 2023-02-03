A proposed bill in Michigan would help prevent some third graders from being held back if they fail the state’s reading assessment. Third graders are currently required to pass the assessment in order to move on to fourth grade. However, Senate Bill 12 has the backing of at least one local superintendent who tells WSBT the test shouldn’t be the determining factor and that it applies too much pressure on students. The state’s superintendent agrees.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO