Investigation into death of 5-year-old uncovers startling details about Michigan’s welfare system
Ethan Belcher’s aunts had called Child Protective Services, concerned about his safety in his parents’ home. After running into roadblocks in getting answers about what CPS did to care for the 5-year-old boy, Local 4 started asking questions about cases in the system. The state revealed they’d investigated...
Former Secret Service agents aid Michigan schools with safety
Multiple school districts across the state are getting evaluated by Secure Education Consultants which was founded by former Secret Service agent Jason Russell.
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
Proposed bill in Michigan would help prevent third graders from being held back
A proposed bill in Michigan would help prevent some third graders from being held back if they fail the state’s reading assessment. Third graders are currently required to pass the assessment in order to move on to fourth grade. However, Senate Bill 12 has the backing of at least one local superintendent who tells WSBT the test shouldn’t be the determining factor and that it applies too much pressure on students. The state’s superintendent agrees.
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
Wake up call: Pediatric group issues guidance against childhood obesity
Obesity in Michigan children age 10 to 17 has climbed by a third in a decade. Programs aimed at better nutrition and physical activity can make a difference. Obesity is rising among Michigan’s children and a leading U.S. pediatricians’ group is laying out new interventions that could be targeted to hundreds of thousands of obese children in Michigan whose future health is at risk.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
Whitmer wants to extend help for future teachers but drops teacher bonuses
Gov. Whitmer will push for $50 million in stipends for student teachers and $25 million in scholarships for education majors. That would provide up to $9,600 a semester for student teachers and up to $10,000 per year in tuition for education majors. Her proposal dropped $1.5 billion for teacher retention...
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Biggest Inflation Relief Checks, Other Measures Will Be Given to All Taxpayers in Michigan
All taxpayers are about to receive the biggest inflation relief checks and other measures to help eligible residents combat their financial struggles. In this time of the increasing inflation rate that affects the prices of basic commodities, federal and state officials are finding ways to help the citizens in the country combat the financial crisis. Different programs and legislations were created to ensure that American families can meet their daily needs.
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
