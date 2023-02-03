ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
