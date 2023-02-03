Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified
One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.
Fox 19
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting victim after allegedly taking his ID card in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is accused of stabbing a man and hitting him multiple times after allegedly taking the victim’s identification card in Roselawn on Thursday, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit. Beverly Hamilton, 61, knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Evanston
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Evanston. According to officials, District Two officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Ave for a reported shooting just after 4:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was pronounced...
11-year-old girl missing from Bond Hill found safe
Cincinnati police announced Azairia Andrews was found safe Tuesday morning. She went missing from her grandmother's home in Bond Hill on Sunday.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Butler Co.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
Father dead, son injured after tractor accident in Preble County
A New Paris man is dead and his 7-year-old son is injured after a crash involving a tractor on Sunday.
1 injured, U.S. 35 reopens in Dayton after rollover crash Monday morning
Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to US-35 eastbound after a rollover crash.
Fox 19
Man on the run from U.S. Marshals after high-speed chase in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-speed chase led to a crash that ignited a fire at a Duke Energy substation in Westwood Friday, and the suspect is still at-large. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshal tried to serve an arrest warrant, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen.
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
Fox 19
Have you seen her? 11-year-old missing in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police sent out an endangered missing juvenile alert Monday morning for an 11-year-old girl. Azairia Andrews was last seen leaving her grandmother’s residence in the 1900 block of Avonlea Avenue in Bond Hill “after an incident” at about 6 p.m. Sunday, police records show.
Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus
A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in Downtown Cincinnati, police said.
Fox 19
Cincinnati fire lieutenant in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati fire lieutenant was arrested Saturday and is facing charges after being accused of assault, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael A. Washington Sr. Brandon Freeman, 53, was charged with one count of assault and one count of obstructing official business after a woman told police...
TODAY.com
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother’s apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother’s home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city...
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman found dead
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is searching for family members of a recently deceased woman. 55-year-old Sherri Parker was pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say there are no signs of injury or foul play. Parker's last known address...
Cincinnati police officer fired after 'knowingly stalking' ex-girlfriend
According to an internal investigation, Darryl Tyus 'engaged in acts that constitute the offense of menacing by stalking' while off duty.
NBC News
