Lithium-ion batteries have played a major role in the development of modern society. It makes possible everything from the devices in our pockets to the electric cars that we drive. The Global EV industry is growing at a rapid pace and the Solid State Battery promises to transform the space by offering lighter, safer, and much more efficient energy storage solutions than outgoing Lithium-ion batteries. Longer lifespans and smaller sizes also mean that Solid State Batteries have the potential to drastically reduce the e-waste generated by expended batteries. The technological and environmental implications of this battery technology could be groundbreaking and hold the potential to revolutionize the EV industry.

2 DAYS AGO