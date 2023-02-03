ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Borders battery energy scheme passes planning hurdle

Plans for a huge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Borders have moved a step forward. Scottish Borders Council has decided not to object to the proposals but has suggested a number of conditions should be imposed. The final say on the proposals by Zenobe Energy near Eccles will...
The Hill

Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050

Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
CNBC

There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
The Independent

Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel

(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey

One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
Quartz

After canceling its share sale, Adani will have to rein in its spending

Having shocked investors by abruptly canceling a major share sale a few days ago, the crisis-hit Adani group may now pull back cautiously on spending, too. Trouble mounted today for the Indian conglomerate as Standard Chartered began refusing to accept the group’s bonds as collateral on margin loans, television channel ET Now reported. Citigroup and Credit Suisse had taken similar measures earlier.
Top Speed

What Are Solid-State Batteries And Why Are They The Future?

Lithium-ion batteries have played a major role in the development of modern society. It makes possible everything from the devices in our pockets to the electric cars that we drive. The Global EV industry is growing at a rapid pace and the Solid State Battery promises to transform the space by offering lighter, safer, and much more efficient energy storage solutions than outgoing Lithium-ion batteries. Longer lifespans and smaller sizes also mean that Solid State Batteries have the potential to drastically reduce the e-waste generated by expended batteries. The technological and environmental implications of this battery technology could be groundbreaking and hold the potential to revolutionize the EV industry.
Freethink

World’s biggest direct air capture plant is trapping CO2 in Iceland

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. To avoid the worst predicted effects of climate change, climate experts say we need to not only reduce our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quartz

A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily. But 124 of these...
Fortune

Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars

After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
freightwaves.com

National labs, Wabtec partner to develop next-gen locomotive engine

Rail technology provider Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) and scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Argonne National Laboratory are working together to develop a hybrid locomotive engine that can run on both hydrogen and diesel. The project, which has been underway since November, will...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Kathy LaFollett

Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.

I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.
marinelink.com

Fire on World's First Hydrogen Carrier Sparked by Electrical Issue

A fire that broke out during the maiden voyage of the world's first liquified hydrogen (LH2) carrier gas carrier Suiso Frontier was caused by an onboard electrical issue, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The 116-meter vessel, built as a prototype ship to assess the technical aspects of...

