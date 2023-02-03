Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Borders battery energy scheme passes planning hurdle
Plans for a huge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the Borders have moved a step forward. Scottish Borders Council has decided not to object to the proposals but has suggested a number of conditions should be imposed. The final say on the proposals by Zenobe Energy near Eccles will...
Chances of coal being phased out? Just 1 in 20 by 2050
Coal power plants are a major contributor to climate disruption — but current policies give just a 1 in 20 chance of phasing them out by 2050. According to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, growing calls for an end to the use of coal — and even widespread global agreements to stop…
Energy & Environment — 100K clean energy jobs announced since climate law
Clean energy jobs are booming since the Inflation Reduction Act became law. Meanwhile, a new report warns a third of U.S. species are at risk, and an Arizona water official predicts the federal government will step in on the Colorado River. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy,…
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
Energy prices to soar again as Jeremy Hunt rejects pleas to halt rise
Millions will see costs mount by another 40% in April as rebate scheme ends and chancellor lets cap go up to £3,000
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
Authorities Say Higher Food Prices are Worth Stopping Climate Change as 50% of Dutch Farms Face Forced-Closures
The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030. To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.
electrek.co
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
The New Climate Taxes That May be Closer Than You Think
Even some conservative leaders are embracing windfall taxes.
Drivers turn off car heating to help cut fuel consumption, says survey
One in six drivers (16%) turn off their car’s heating in an attempt to save on fuel costs, a new survey suggests.The poll of 2,000 British drivers commissioned by Vitality Car Insurance indicated that not driving too fast is the most common method of trying to reduce fuel usage, with 55% doing so.Other ways of cutting petrol and diesel bills include keeping tyres inflated to the correct level (51%), removing unnecessary items (29%) and keeping windows closed (22%).There are conflicting opinions about whether switching off a car’s heating saves fuel.The RAC says it does, so advises drivers to “dress for...
Quartz
After canceling its share sale, Adani will have to rein in its spending
Having shocked investors by abruptly canceling a major share sale a few days ago, the crisis-hit Adani group may now pull back cautiously on spending, too. Trouble mounted today for the Indian conglomerate as Standard Chartered began refusing to accept the group’s bonds as collateral on margin loans, television channel ET Now reported. Citigroup and Credit Suisse had taken similar measures earlier.
Top Speed
What Are Solid-State Batteries And Why Are They The Future?
Lithium-ion batteries have played a major role in the development of modern society. It makes possible everything from the devices in our pockets to the electric cars that we drive. The Global EV industry is growing at a rapid pace and the Solid State Battery promises to transform the space by offering lighter, safer, and much more efficient energy storage solutions than outgoing Lithium-ion batteries. Longer lifespans and smaller sizes also mean that Solid State Batteries have the potential to drastically reduce the e-waste generated by expended batteries. The technological and environmental implications of this battery technology could be groundbreaking and hold the potential to revolutionize the EV industry.
Freethink
World’s biggest direct air capture plant is trapping CO2 in Iceland
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. To avoid the worst predicted effects of climate change, climate experts say we need to not only reduce our...
Quartz
A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London
On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily. But 124 of these...
Binance suspends bank transfers of U.S. dollars
After a stretch that has seen the world’s biggest crypto exchange bleed billions of dollars in assets, Binance announced today that customers would no longer be able to transfer U.S. dollars from bank accounts into the exchange to buy and sell cryptocurrency. A Binance spokesperson told Fortune that the...
freightwaves.com
National labs, Wabtec partner to develop next-gen locomotive engine
Rail technology provider Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) and scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Argonne National Laboratory are working together to develop a hybrid locomotive engine that can run on both hydrogen and diesel. The project, which has been underway since November, will...
A major dairy company plans to slash methane emissions — but there’s an elephant in the room
Last month, the French food company Danone — owner of milk and yogurt brands like Activia and Horizon Organics — pledged to cut absolute methane emissions from its milk supply chains by 30 percent by 2030, making it the first major food company with a methane-specific emissions target.
Meet the mealworms offering a sustainable food source that's fast-gaining acceptance in Europe and the Americas.
I'm a mealworm farmer. Let me introduce you to my bugs. Mealworms are a large yield food. Mealworms produce more food per unit of feed than traditional livestock. They don’t need much water, either. Raising mealworms is a straightforward process that requires a small investment, a small area to operate, and four months wait to harvest. They’ve got four stages in life from egg to larva to pupa to adult. They shed exoskeletons as they grow larger.
marinelink.com
Fire on World's First Hydrogen Carrier Sparked by Electrical Issue
A fire that broke out during the maiden voyage of the world's first liquified hydrogen (LH2) carrier gas carrier Suiso Frontier was caused by an onboard electrical issue, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The 116-meter vessel, built as a prototype ship to assess the technical aspects of...
Comments / 0