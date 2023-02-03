ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.

