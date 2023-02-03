ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Omaha man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest

Sarpy County, Neb. (KPTM) — A third defendant involved in fireworks attack on a Sarpy County family last 4th of July pleaded no contest on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Sarpy County. The family was sitting in their driveway when several people approached and began shooting roman candles...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

RTC staff member suffered broken nose at the hands of an inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — A Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) staff member suffered a broken nose at the hands of an inmate on Saturday, according to a press release. The staff member was taking the inmate from a holding cell to the bathroom and back. The inmate refused to...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier

OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Local Presbyterian discusses what she's heard from survivors in Syria

OMAHA, Neb.—Automatic Printing Company President Julie Burgess is also a member of the congregation Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). For the past 24 hours, she has been beside herself over news about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. She said she has visited Syria 10 times since 2010, and that her...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Baseball's just around the corner and Creighton is ready to take the mound

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — College baseball season is right around the corner. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports Creighton’s baseball team is excited for a different style of play when the season opens. When freezing temperatures are in the forecast, baseball is not always the first thing on someone’s...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton beats Villanova for 6th straight win; returns to AP Top-25

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A 6-0 run in the final 30 seconds lifted the Creighton men's basketball team to a 66-61 win over Villanova on Saturday at CHI Health Center. The win, Creighton's sixth in a row, came in the first meeting between the schools since Villanova won the 2022 Big East Tournament final over the Bluejays at Madison Square Garden last March.
OMAHA, NE

