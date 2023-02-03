Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Omaha man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest
Sarpy County, Neb. (KPTM) — A third defendant involved in fireworks attack on a Sarpy County family last 4th of July pleaded no contest on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Sarpy County. The family was sitting in their driveway when several people approached and began shooting roman candles...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
fox42kptm.com
RTC staff member suffered broken nose at the hands of an inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — A Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) staff member suffered a broken nose at the hands of an inmate on Saturday, according to a press release. The staff member was taking the inmate from a holding cell to the bathroom and back. The inmate refused to...
fox42kptm.com
OCHS baseball park suffers thousands of dollars in damages after vandalism and theft
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Boyd Park in North Omaha, home to Omaha Central High School's baseball team was vandalized and robbed over the weekend and this wasn't the first time. Several items were stolen including parts of their metal bleachers. "We have struggled with theft and vandalism...
fox42kptm.com
Food truck owners say bill would help make operating easier
OMAHA, Neb.—Jonathan Taylor is co-owner of the Modern Waffle and Three Kids Lobster food truck. "Food trucks are a big part of the community and a growing part of the community," Taylor said. He said his truck serves around Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, Papillion and other nearby communities. Because...
fox42kptm.com
Repair shops in the Omaha are fixing more cars that need repairs from thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Having your car stolen can be an expensive theft once you get it back. For repair shops around the metro, they are seeing a higher than usual number of repairs for stolen cars. "About every week, week and a half we get another...
fox42kptm.com
LoLo's Angels "Snow Day Toy Drive" supports children battling pediatric cancer
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - When her daughter was 10 years old, LesLee Hacker received news no parent wants to hear. Her Child, Lauren, was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. One snow day, a few of Lauren's classmates planned on spending the day out in the cold enjoying the snow. When they...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo nominated for three awards in the 2023 'USA TODAY 10Best Awards'
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has been nominated for three national awards. USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has selected the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium as a contender for “Best Zoo” and Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park for “Best Safari Park” in America.
fox42kptm.com
Musical auditions, seed sharing and herbal clinic among the things to do the week of Feb 6
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Boredom Busters, Read to a Dog, Herb Clinic, In the Heights auditions, and Seed Share are among the things to do the week of February 6. Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St. STE 131, is hosting Boredom Busters on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m., according to the event Facebook page.
fox42kptm.com
Local Presbyterian discusses what she's heard from survivors in Syria
OMAHA, Neb.—Automatic Printing Company President Julie Burgess is also a member of the congregation Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). For the past 24 hours, she has been beside herself over news about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. She said she has visited Syria 10 times since 2010, and that her...
fox42kptm.com
Baseball's just around the corner and Creighton is ready to take the mound
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — College baseball season is right around the corner. Fox 42's Bill Steckis reports Creighton’s baseball team is excited for a different style of play when the season opens. When freezing temperatures are in the forecast, baseball is not always the first thing on someone’s...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha North girls are having quite a season with the help of a freshman
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — There is quite a turnaround in the making for the Omaha North girls basketball program. Omaha North is a very young team. They start three freshmen. One of them is in the top ten in scoring and steals. That's A'yanna Hill. She's just a freshman,...
fox42kptm.com
Multiple records broken or matched at Neb. vs. Penn State basketball game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Multiple records were either broken or matched at the Nebraska vs. Penn State men's basketball game, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. The 72-63 win for the Huskers marked the first home win over Penn State since 2019. The Huskers never trailed during...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Summer Arts Festival is looking for local artists to be featured this year
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Summer Art Festival (OSAF) is looking for local artists to be featured during the 49th annual event this year, according to a press release from the festival. It will run from June 9 through June 11, and it will showcase over 130 artists...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton beats Villanova for 6th straight win; returns to AP Top-25
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A 6-0 run in the final 30 seconds lifted the Creighton men's basketball team to a 66-61 win over Villanova on Saturday at CHI Health Center. The win, Creighton's sixth in a row, came in the first meeting between the schools since Villanova won the 2022 Big East Tournament final over the Bluejays at Madison Square Garden last March.
Comments / 0