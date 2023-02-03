Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

Read full article on original website
Related
These Montco ZIP Codes of Its Wealthiest Residents Showed Household Income Immunity to COVID
Four Montgomery County ZIP Codes reflect high household incomes even as COVID-19 was tanking the local economy. A Todd Romero–authored Philadelphia Business Journal analysis of area incomes reveals four Montgomery County communities whose 2020 residents’ earnings vaulted them to a list of the wealthiest ZIP Codes. The distinction is especially notable for its timing, during the economic turmoil associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops
Three Montgomery County hospitals caught the attention of a national ranking firm for quality. Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals. The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such...
Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market
The inn remains one of the oldest establishments in Bucks County that is still in operation. One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports. The Langhorne...
Montco Commissioner Chair Ken Lawrence to Focus on This Key Issue for Remainder of Term
Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness for the remainder of his term. Rachel Ravina reported his decision in The Pottstown Mercury.
How Ambler Is Beating the Dubious Distinction of ‘Asbestos Capital of the World’
Scrappily resilient Amblerhas labored mightily to reinvent itself from an industrial past that once brought with it the distinction of being the “Asbestos Capital of the World.” Michael Frost, of Hidden City, chronicled the area’s transformation that balanced both safety and preservation.
buckscountyherald.com
Neshaminy responds to critical state audit on tax hikes, surpluses
While accepting the facts and demonstrating a willingness to implement the recommendations of an audit by the office of Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, officials from the Neshaminy School District recently issued a press release including a statement laying out its side of the story. The audit looked at 12...
Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate
Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
wisr680.com
Ag Officials Confirm Avian Flu Outbreak At Two Facilities In Pennsylvania
For the first time in 2023, the avian flu has been detected in Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture confirmed that two flocks in Lancaster County were impacted. One happened at a commercial duck facility with 33,000 ducks in their flock. The other impacted 3,200 ducks at a farm. Ag officials...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents to celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
The Central Bucks School District is buying books to consider banning them from libraries
The Central Bucks School District is buying copies of five books so committees can read them and decide whether to ban them from school libraries. District administrators said in a written statement to WHYY News on Tuesday that they initially checked out the books from district libraries so that review committees could read them to ensure that students are not exposed to “age-inappropriate sexualized content.” Those books have “since been returned” to the libraries.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
Wall Street Journal: Secretive Bala Trading Firm’s TikTok Jackpot Worth Estimated $15B
Susquehanna International Group, an options-trading giant based in Bala Cynwyd, bet big on TikTok and stands to reap the rewards, regardless of the outcome of the struggle between China and the U.S. over the popular video-sharing app, write Rolfe Winkler, Jing Yang, and Alexander Osipovich for The Wall Street Journal.
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play in or parents to burn some calories shoveling.
Student-led CARES Coalition of Pottstown, Hill Students Plan Concert to Help Area Homeless
About 25 teenagers collectively representing Pottstown High School and The Hill School have worked together under the Pottstown CARES student club umbrella to organize a concert for Feb. 17, 7–9 PM at the high school.
D2 Organization Keeping Options Open for Vacant Office Building in Collegeville
With the office market still facing many uncertainties, East Norriton’s D2 Organization has opted to keep all options open for a vacant office building in Collegeville. Paul Schwedelson reported on the opportunity for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0