Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

The Central Bucks School District is buying copies of five books so committees can read them and decide whether to ban them from school libraries. District administrators said in a written statement to WHYY News on Tuesday that they initially checked out the books from district libraries so that review committees could read them to ensure that students are not exposed to “age-inappropriate sexualized content.” Those books have “since been returned” to the libraries.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO