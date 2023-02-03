Read full article on original website
Iran acknowledges it has detained 'tens of thousands' in recent protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for "tens of thousands" of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,...
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Ex-Pakistan leader Pervez Musharraf, who aided U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pervez Musharraf, who was Pakistan's military ruler for nearly a decade, has died in Dubai after a long illness. The 79-year-old four-star general was a key ally in the U.S.-led war on terror, and a controversial figure at home. Pakistan's military immediately issued a statement of...
A deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria and is felt across the region
BEIRUT — A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. At least 234 were reported dead and hundreds more injured from the quake, The Associated Press reported, adding...
The Pentagon says China declined a phone call in response to the balloon's downing
The Pentagon says China declined a request for a secure call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. Beijing has said the balloon was a wayward "civilian airship" used for meteorology and other scientific...
More than 3,400 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria
A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
Ukrainian soldiers benefit from U.S. prosthetics expertise but their war is different
Oleksandr Fedun had been in the Ukrainian army for two years when he got hit last May. "The enemy reconnaissance did their job and they mined the roads," he says. He was driving the first truck in a convoy. When he felt the explosion, Fedun says, he managed to swerve and block the road so none of his fellow soldiers would drive on into the mines. Then he started tying tourniquets on himself. Ukrainian medics saved him, but he lost both legs above the knee.
A powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey
A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. The 7.8 magnitude quake's epicenter was located near the cities of Nurdağı and Gaziantep, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Earthquake death toll tops 7,700 in Turkey and Syria as race for survivors continues
ADANA, ANTAKYA and ISTANBUL, Turkey — Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 7,700 people. Freezing...
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
Busing migrants was a partisan lightning rod. Here's why Democrats have embraced it
When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of the Democrats' "reckless" federal immigration policies. Democrats criticized the tactic as dehumanizing, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. But some cities and states led...
The State of the Union will showcase the state of the Biden-McCarthy relationship
When President Biden delivers his State of the Union 2023 address Tuesday evening, he'll have a new person peering over his left shoulder: Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. In a new era of divided government, the two men will be forced to forge deals on a wide range of issues...
A speechwriter's guide to watching the State of the Union address
Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. On its surface, the State of the Union address serves as a check-in from the president. But the annual orchestration includes the efforts of many, including speechwriters, who aim to communicate the priorities of the Oval Office.
The 'He Gets Us' commercials promote Jesus. Who's behind them and what is the goal?
Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. Jesus Christ is now the center of a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign funded by the founder of Hobby Lobby and others, that is apparently just getting started. Who is...
When the seas rise in Senegal, so do the fortunes of far-right parties in Europe
When the seas rise in Senegal, so do the fortunes of far-right political parties in Europe. This is the story of how those seemingly unrelated things are connected. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Ayen Bior. Ayen Deng Bior is a producer at NPR's flagship evening news program,...
