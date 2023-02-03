ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Iran acknowledges it has detained 'tens of thousands' in recent protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for "tens of thousands" of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,...
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
More than 3,400 people have died after earthquakes hammer Turkey and Syria

A powerful earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more. The 7.8 magnitude quake hit at 4:17 a.m. local time in Turkey's Gaziantep province, the U.S. Geological Survey says. Hundreds of families are still trapped, according to rescue workers. Turkey's...
Ukrainian soldiers benefit from U.S. prosthetics expertise but their war is different

Oleksandr Fedun had been in the Ukrainian army for two years when he got hit last May. "The enemy reconnaissance did their job and they mined the roads," he says. He was driving the first truck in a convoy. When he felt the explosion, Fedun says, he managed to swerve and block the road so none of his fellow soldiers would drive on into the mines. Then he started tying tourniquets on himself. Ukrainian medics saved him, but he lost both legs above the knee.
A powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey

A powerful earthquake hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early Monday, followed by aftershocks, and was felt in Syria and as far as Lebanon, Cyprus, Iraq and Egypt. The 7.8 magnitude quake's epicenter was located near the cities of Nurdağı and Gaziantep, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Latest on Ukraine: EU just banned Russian diesel and other oil products (Feb. 6)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. As the war nears its one-year mark, on Feb. 24, Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia will likely launch a decisive offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region in the coming weeks. Fighting in the east has already been intensifying, including around the city of Bakhmut.
A speechwriter's guide to watching the State of the Union address

Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. On its surface, the State of the Union address serves as a check-in from the president. But the annual orchestration includes the efforts of many, including speechwriters, who aim to communicate the priorities of the Oval Office.
