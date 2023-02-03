Oleksandr Fedun had been in the Ukrainian army for two years when he got hit last May. "The enemy reconnaissance did their job and they mined the roads," he says. He was driving the first truck in a convoy. When he felt the explosion, Fedun says, he managed to swerve and block the road so none of his fellow soldiers would drive on into the mines. Then he started tying tourniquets on himself. Ukrainian medics saved him, but he lost both legs above the knee.

