There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.

Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.

The site disappeared in 2017, shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, and we already know that her team has been working behind the scenes to trademark The Tig name via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Now, one royal expert thinks that a relaunch is happening sooner versus later. “Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan launched The Tig at the height of her Suits fame,” Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox Digital News. “I think The Tig perfectly aligns with Meghan’s ultimate objective, which seems to be being an influencer rather than a royal.”

Shaliz Sadig Romano, a co-managing partner of Romano Law, also told the news outlet that there is definitely “an intent to use” The Tig name in the near future because of these trademark filings. “I don’t think she would go through this trouble of getting all the paperwork together, hiring an attorney, paying the filing fees and going through this process if she doesn’t truly have an intent,” Romano explained. “It does seem that she is doing this in anticipation of reviving The Tig, whatever that form may be. It might be a revamp, but it seems that she has interests in doing all kinds of things with the next chapter of her career.”

Schofield is already speculating what The Tig might look like in its new era, noting that “mommy content,” “her own cooking series,” or even “interior design” tips. She added, “”Harry and Meghan have told us repeatedly through multiple projects that Meghan gave up everything for Harry. Perhaps this is Meghan trying to reclaim her identity, telling the world that she is more than Harry’s plus one.” We wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan leaned right into becoming a lifestyle brand because there is a market for what she is selling — and she has to strike while the iron is hot.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

Comments / 49

Mom TORDOFF
4d ago

they have already lost their reputations, families and minds. titles are meaningless to these 2 self-inflicted drama addicts

Reply
32
World Without End
2d ago

I think she should move forward with her children and she should support he husband but she should move away from anything that involves the royal family. That includes moving her children away from all that. They are very far removed from the throne and their is nothing for them in that relationship. Love and protection is not something that can be expected. It did not come with the journalist. The only benefit will be for the media and public.

Reply(28)
11
Becky Leep
20h ago

I feel bad for Harry,he has made his own choices and I think he knows he made the wrong ones but now there's children involved I think he's afraid of losing his children he's stuck

Reply
2
